Since Ghost of Tsushima is getting a bit souped-up with its expansion, there is something it could add similar to the Death Stranding update.

Ghost of Tsushima was undoubtedly one of the best games to hit PlayStation consoles in the last couple of years. But there are little tweaks and changes that could be made that would make the Sucker Bioreports News title even better. Luckily, Tsushima developers have shown that there’s no shortage of new and different ideas they are willing to try in order to add things to its game. There’s also the fact that a new expansion is coming that could allow them the option to add things to both Iki Island and the base game.

The fact of the matter is, there’s even some inspiration Ghost of Tsushima can take from another of the more popular games of the last few years that is also getting an upgrade. Death Stranding: Director’s Cut is adding new ways to get around the map. Sucker Bioreports News would do its own game some good if it also came up with more ways to move around both islands, other than by foot or by horse. Obviously, there are some limitations on what kind of transports a player can use when talking about the 13th century. However, there are at least a couple of options that could be used.

Traveling In Ghost of Tsushima By Land

While exploring the island by horse is the easiest way to navigate Ghost of Tsushima, there are some options that seem like they would at least fit in the time period, even if they’re not entirely historically accurate. The first actually does fit right into the era and involves moving around the island in a kind of cart.

There are a couple of different ways in which this could be handled. It’s possible players could just use a couple of horses to pull the cart around level land. Even more entertaining could be using a wheeled cart to dash down hills or mountains of Tsushima and get to and fro with a bit of flair.

Ghost of Tsushima Through Air And Water

When it comes to traveling around different aspects of traveling around the Tsushima map, there are two other modes that might seem like no-brainers. Wind and airplay a big part in Sucker Bioreports News’s latest. Perhaps it should play a bigger part in moving about, rather than simply pointing in one direction or another. With the mountains players climb in the game, it seems like coming up with some sort of glider would fit into the larger theme of Ghost of Tsushima.

Finally, with the addition of a ton of new stuff in Ghost of Tsushima‘s Iki Island. There’s the opportunity to add boats into the game. Even if traveling from one island to another isn’t incorporated into the expansion at the outset, it would be great to see it included later on. Getting out on the open water with as pretty a game as Ghost of Tsushima is, seems like a logical progression for this story. With boats could come some other options, including ships with multiplayer crews among them.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will release on August 20, 2021 for PS4 and PS5.

MORE: Every Video Game Release Coming Soon For PS5 And PS4

Red Dead Redemption 2 Player Finds Rare Dancing Scene With Karen

About The Author