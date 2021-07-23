By Jessica Reyes



Ghost of Tsushima, a Sucker Bioreports News Production masterpiece, has dropped to only $30. This is one of the lowest prices for the best-selling PlayStation 4 title since its release in 2020. Get it while you can, especially if you’re not that interested in the Director’s Cut.

Jin Sakai, samurai and sole survivor Sakai clan, takes on the role of “The Ghost” to defend Tsushima Island against the Mongols. He puts aside his honor as a samurai to sneakily disrupt Mongol activities and free hostage villages using stealth and cunning. Sakai teams with new and longtime friends to defend his homeland and save his fellow samurai in this wartime tale.

So, if you’re one of the 50-something percent of PlayStation 4 users that haven’t played Ghost of Tsushima, here’s the deals list. Snag this sale now before it sells out:

$29.99 at Amazon US

$27.99 at GameStop

$29.99 at Best Buy

Ghost of Tsushima entertains players with about 50 hours of gameplay for a 100% playthrough–and that’s just by yourself. Since its initial release, Sucker Bioreports News developed an online mode that adds co-op story missions and a survival mode. It all comes with a free patch, too. Some have said that all the content made it worth its full $40 price, so you can only imagine that $30 would seem like an extra sexy deal.

The Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut releases for both the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on August 20, 2021. In addition to a graphics boost, players will get to explore a Director’s Cut-only expansion: Iki Island. If you can’t wait until then, now’s your chance to experience this GOTY contender. In fact, if you want to be a deviant and add even more games to a growing backlog, jump into the Jelly Deals feed either online on our website or on Twitter.