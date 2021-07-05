Ghost of Tsushima Fans Divided Over PS5 Upgrade Price | Game Rant – GameRant

Fans may have been excited to hear the latest announcement of Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut includes all content from the base game packaged together, such as its Legends multiplayer mode, plus all of the bonus content that was available through Ghost of Tsushima‘s Digital Deluxe Edition. However, while many games have isolated optional content from their PS5 upgrades, it appears as though the Director’s Cut will not provide that option.

Many games that receive an upgrade from PS4 to PS5 have had the upgrade be free for players, and downloadable content that is available on either system is commonly an optional purchase. This allows fans to enjoy a performance boost and extra content if they are willing to pay. Recently, fans are sharing their disappointment upon hearing that a paywall will come associated to the Director’s Cut on both PS4 and PS5.

Continue scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Ghost of Tsushima fans, such as FatFreddysCoat, are considering the new content and features arriving in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, and sharing their thoughts on its announced paywall. The consensus among fans appears to be that they would prefer to wait until the price point for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut is lowered. One fan, MikeOretta, makes the point of console gaming having lucrative structures for games, which lends itself to upgraded editions of games at higher prices in the future.

In addition to the new Iki Island expansion and Legends mode, #GhostOfTsushima Director’s Cut includes all of the content previously available in our Ghost of Tsushima Digital Deluxe Edition. pic.twitter.com/YMZg7rQoPM — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 Director’s Cut Out 8/20! (@SuckerBioreports NewsProd) July 2, 2021

Perhaps one of the biggest disappointments for fans is that Ghost of Tsushima already has a free PS5 upgrade available that enables 60fps. But it may not come as a surprise to fans that the PS5’s more rigid features in Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut are exclusive to the system. For example, dynamic 4K resolution targeting 60fps and 3D audio is only possible on the next-generation system. Yet, a price point on the upgrade is not sitting well with many fans.

Of course, Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut will also be available on PS4, but fans will not have access to features that are exclusive to the PS5. Retr_0astic pleads in defense for the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, stating that it is more than a simple performance enhancement on the PS5. Retr_0astic argues that the upgrade’s benefits outweigh its price, with PS5-specific features enhancing the experience, alongside brand new content with an expansion DLC.

A new island expansion, Iki Island, gives players more to explore. Rather, Born2beSlicker notes that “Sony is trapping the DLC to a new version of the game.” Fans are unable to purchase the Iki Island expansion separately, meaning that if fans wish to explore the new island content, they must purchase Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut. Ultimately, it is up to fans’ discretion whether they believe the PS5 upgrade, and Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut in general, is worth purchasing this summer.

Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut launches on August 20 for PS4 and PS5.

MORE: Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut – All PS5 Exclusive Features

Source: Reddit





Email



Elder Scrolls Fan Recreates Skyrim Map in Real Life