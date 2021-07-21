Home Technology Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut trailer delves into the dangers that await Jin on Iki Island – VG247
By Stephany Nunneley


21 July 2021 16:25 GMT

Here’s a story trailer for Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut focusing on the new Iki Island content.

As part of the Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut, you’ll be able to play a new story expansion featuring Jin set on Iki Island.

Watch on YouTube

Here, there will be new locations to discover, characters to meet, quests to complete, and more.

In the new content, the journey begins when Jin discovers that a Mongol tribe has gained a foothold on Iki. Led by the shaman Ankhsar Khatun, known to her followers as “the Eagle”, she is also a Khatun and a “shepherd of souls.”

While confronting this new threat, Jin will have to face old fears and revisit past traumas all the while delving into the past of clan Sakai.

Since the samurai have not been in control of Iki Island for decades, you can expect to find a lawless land of raiders and criminals that has been scarred by war. Because Jin can’t take on the Mongols alone, he will have to work with some rather unsavory characters in order to take Khatun and her army down.

The Iki Island story expansion will be available as part of the Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut when it releases on August 20.

You can pre-order now for $69.99/€79.99/£69.99 on PS5 and $59.99/€69.99/£59.99 on PS4. If you already own Ghost of Tsushima on PS4, you can pre-order an upgrade to Director’s Cut on PS4 for $19.99/€19.99/£15.99.

