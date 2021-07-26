Ghost Hunters Corp: How to Use Salt (& What It’s For) – Screen Rant

Salt will be important for exorcising certain spirits in Ghost Hunters Corp. Players can get the ghost to walk on it, or shoot them with it.

What sets Ghost Hunters Corp apart from other paranormal investigation games is the ability for players to exorcise spirits from the home, and players are given quite a few items at the start of a mission to help them do so. There are several different categories of equipment in Ghost Hunters Corp, including defensive and protective items, consumables, evidence-gathering items, and exorcism items. The exorcism items include incense sticks, a Tiger’s Eye stone, a Neutrino-Gun, holy water, an Exorcism Book, and coarse salt crystals. Coarse salt in Ghost Hunters Corp is used to exorcise spirits with an EMF reading of three to four. Players can either leave the salt crystals on the ground or fire them at the entity from range with a special shotgun.

Coarse salt crystals in Ghost Hunters Corp are considered a consumable item, and once they lose their power, they change color to signal to the player that they have been used up. Additionally, even if the ghost cannot be exorcised with salt, forcing it to touch salt can sometimes cause it to despawn in a puff of white smoke, buying the rest of the team some time to get away if the creature is hunting. Here’s how to use the coarse salt crystals in Ghost Hunters Corp.

Get the Ghost to Interact with Salt in Ghost Hunters Corp

There are multiple ways to use coarse salt crystals in Ghost Hunters Corp, but it is primarily an exorcism item. Like the Neutrino-Gun in Ghost Hunters Corp, it can also be used to repel ghosts in a pinch, though players will need to be strategic for it to work. The coarse salt crystals look like a white, voxel cloud or a stack of geometric squares. Two of these come free in the player’s Ghost Hunters Corp starting equipment, and extras will cost $10 each in the in-game Ghost Market.

There are two ways to administer coarse salt in Ghost Hunters Corp. Players can simply pick it up and place it in doorways or other high-traffic areas and hope the ghost walks into it, or they can fire it at ghosts preparing to attack from range using the Salt Shotgun. This weapon costs $250, and players will need to have reached Level 10 before it becomes available.

After using an EMF Reader and getting a readout of 3/4, players can bring in salt to exorcise the ghost. If players got the evidence right and the coarse salt crystals were a requirement to exorcise the spirit, players will see the spirit go up in a puff of colorful smoke. Coarse salt crystals can still be used against ghosts who do not have an EMF reading of 3/4, and they will disappear when they come in contact with the salt. However, their smoke cloud will be white to let players know that was not considered a successful part of the spirit’s exorcism.

To force the ghost to walk over coarse salt crystals, players should place them near doorways away from other protective items like the Crucifix or Statue Marie. One strategic location may be behind the van door when it is open. Ghosts who run out of the house to attack the player at the van tend to stand near the van door hinges and beat on it. Placing salt right in that spot will exorcise a spirit that requires it or despawn an attacking ghost, offering the team a chance to regroup and stay alive. After working, the coarse salt crystal will turn grey and no longer dispel or exorcise ghosts. Players will need to get a replacement when they can so they don’t find themselves out of this useful resource in critical moments.

Some players have found that, while playing Ghost Hunters Corp in co-op mode and using salt, players can still touch the ghost with salt after their character has died. This can help characters who die at the hands of the ghost still support the team from beyond the grave. Because Ghost Hunters Corp is still early in its Early Access period, it is not yet clear whether this is an intended feature or a glitch that will be patched in future updates.

Ghost Hunters Corp is in Early Access and is available for PC.





