ghosn-escape-planner-michael-taylor-apologizes-to-japan

TOKYO—American Michael Taylor bowed before a Tokyo court Tuesday and apologized for his role in former Nissan Motor Co. chief

Carlos Ghosn’s

escape from Japan in December 2019.

Standing at a lectern facing a panel of three judges at Tokyo District Court, Mr. Taylor, a 60-year-old former Green Beret, answered questions from a defense lawyer and a Japanese prosecutor.

“I deeply regret my actions and sincerely apologize for causing difficulties for the judicial process and for the Japanese people. I’m sorry,” Mr. Taylor told the court.

His voice was quavering and he was holding back sobs. Mr. Taylor bowed deeply to the judges and then turned and bowed to the prosecutors.

Under questioning, Mr. Taylor later added, “It is the biggest regret of my life.”

Mr. Taylor’s son Peter Taylor was set to speak later at the trial.

The Taylors pleaded guilty two weeks ago to the charge of aiding the escape of a criminal, which carries a maximum penalty of three years in jail.

During that session, prosecutors said the Taylors were persuaded by Mr. Ghosn and his wife, Carole, to help Mr. Ghosn escape Japan, where he was facing charges involving financial misconduct.

They said the Taylors communicated with the former Nissan and

Renault SA



RNO 0.85%



chief using a secret cellphone and arranged for him to be hidden in a box that was put on board a private jet that flew from Osaka, Japan, to Turkey. Another plane then took Mr. Ghosn to Beirut, where he lives now.

The chief judge asked the Taylors at that session whether the prosecutors’ version of events was correct, and both defendants said yes—Japan’s version of a guilty plea.

Tuesday’s court session, the second in the case, examined further details that could affect the Taylors’ sentencing.

Mr. Ghosn has declined to comment on the Taylors’ statement, but ahead of the trial said he wouldn’t be surprised if they agreed with the prosecutors’ version of events. He said such statements would be made under duress.

Mr. Ghosn has said he is innocent and fled Japan because he didn’t believe he would receive a fair trial.

Write to Sean McLain at sean.mclain@wsj.com