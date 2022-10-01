Home ENTERTAINMENT GhGossip’s Kofi Cephas Named Among The Top 5 Bloggers In Ghana
GhGossip’s Kofi Cephas Named Among The Top 5 Bloggers In Ghana

Kofi Cephas of GhGossip has been named among the top five bloggers in Ghana.The list was compiled by Avance Media and although the list was for the top fifty bloggers, Kofi Cephas’ contribution to the blogging hemisphere ensured that he made the top five.

The AMA Conference Hall in Accra hosted the ‘Top 50 Ghanaian Bloggers’ event organized by Avance Media and aside from awarding deserving individuals, the event provided a platform for seasoned bloggers to share pearls of wisdom with the audience on blogging in Ghana and how best budding bloggers can make the most of their chosen fields.

This isn’t the first time he has made it to the list of the top fifty bloggers in Ghana as he always finds himself in the list every year.

Kofi Cephas made headlines not long ago after he added another glowing academic qualification to his tall list of accolades.

On Saturday, August 27, the renowned blogger and media personality graduated from the University of Professional Studies – Accra.

He graduated with a Master in Art in Brands and Communication Management, which comes after graduating from the same institution with a BSC in Information Technology Management.

During his graduate studies, he found himself in the same class with award-winning Ghana musician Becca, Citi FM’s AJ Sarpong, and Muse Africa’s NYB.

