Ghana boss Addo steps down after World Cup exit

Ghanaian national team head coach Otto Addo has, on Friday, confirmed his intention to step down from his role.

The Black Stars, of course, were back in action earlier this evening.

Aware that a victory would see them guaranteed a place in the competition’s knockout rounds, Ghana went head-to-head with Uruguay, as part of the final day of fixtures in World Cup Group H.

When all was said and done, however, Addo’s troops failed to get the job done, en route to an eventual defeat.

After Andre Ayew fluffed his lines from the penalty spot early on, Uruguay took full advantage courtesy of a quick-fire double from Giorgian de Arrascaeta midway through the first-half.

Ghana, as a result, were sent packing from the World Cup, as Group H basement boys.

And, as alluded to above, fans of the Black stars have since been dealt a further blow, in the form of the departure of manager Otto Addo.

Speaking on the back of the full-time whistle at the Al-Janoub Stadium on Friday, Addo confirmed that he intends to stick to his word, in moving on with immediate effect.

The 47-year-old will now take back up his position as assistant coach at Bundesliga heavyweights Borussia Dortmund:

‘I said when I started as an assistant in October last year that it was clear I would stop after the World Cup,’ Addo began. ‘At the moment, me and my family see our future in Germany.’

‘I like my role at Dortmund. We’re very happy there. From the first day, I said if we qualify for the World Cup, I would resign after, no matter what, even if we were world champions.’

‘This is a decision for my family.’

