Get the OnePlus 9 marked down to $649 – The Verge

The OnePlus’ latest flagship phones are marked down at several retailers, as spotted by Android Police, bringing the normally $729 OnePlus 9 down to $649 and the OnePlus 9 Pro (usually $1069) to $969. We think that the more basic 9 is already the better buy than the 9 Pro for most people, and the extra $80 off the retail price makes it an even sweeter deal.

The OnePlus 9 gives up surprisingly few features compared to its more expensive sibling — you still get a Snapdragon 888 processor, display with 120Hz refresh rate, and an excellent 50-megapixel ultrawide camera. You’ll have to make do with an unstabilized main camera, plastic rather than aluminum frame, and slower wireless charging. Considering that you save more than $300 off the price of the premium model, these downgrades feel like things most of us could live with.

A word of caution if you’re ready to add the OnePlus 9 to your virtual cart: while it’s fully compatible with Verizon and T-Mobile 4G and 5G networks, it’s 4G only on AT&T. That’s not a big deal now (actually, you’re probably better off sticking with its 4G at the moment). However, AT&T’s 5G network should improve over the next couple of years as the company starts employing its new C-band frequencies, which the 9 and 9 Pro support.

