germany’s-olympic-soccer-team-walks-off-the-pitch-during-friendly-match-over-alleged-racial-abuse

(CNN) Germany’s Olympic soccer team walked off the pitch during a friendly match against Honduras after one of the German players was racially abused, according to the German Football Association (DFB).

“The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused,” tweeted the DFB.

Torunarigha, who is Black, plays as a defender for Germany.

The Honduran Football Federation did not respond to CNN’s request for comment via email and phone, but the organization said in a tweet that the “alleged racial insult” had been a “misunderstanding” on the pitch.

The match against Honduras took place in Wakayama, Japan and was the final practice for the German side before their first Olympic match on July 22, according to the DFB.