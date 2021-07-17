germany’s-olympic-football-team-leaves-pitch-after-alleged-racist-abuse-towards-torunarigha-during-honduras-clash

Germany’s friendly match against Honduras came to an abrupt end on Saturday when the team walked off the field because of alleged racist abuse directed at Jordan Torunarigha.

The Olympcs team faced the Central American nation in preparation for the 2020 Olympics, which begin next week.

The teams were tied at 1-1, with Germany equalising thanks to a goal from Felix Uduokhai.

