germany-vs-ivory-coast:-tv-channel,-live-stream,-team-news-&-preview

A huge game in Group D will determine which side progresses to the quarter-finals in Tokyo

Germany know they need to win their final group game at the Olympics against Ivory Coast to stand any chance of reaching the knockout stage.

With just three points so far, Germany face a difficult prospect of qualifying with Ivory Coast needing just a point to guarantee a place in the quarter-finals.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch the men’s Olympics soccer tournament on TV, stream online, team news and more.

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

In the United States (US), this year’s Olympics soccer games can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (watch with a 7-day free trial).

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

Team news & rosters

Position Germany roster
Goalkeepers Muller, Brodersen, Plogmann
Defenders Hendrichs, Raum, Uduokhai, Pieper, Torunarigha, Schlotterbeck
Midfielders Ache, Arnold, Maier, Jakobs, Stach, Lowen
Forwards Richter, Teuchert, Kruse

Stefan Kuntz’s team has not lived up to its billing so far at the Olympics, being forced to work hard to secure a win against Saudi Arabia, following a disappointing defeat to Brazil.

Germany ended the second game with 10 men after Amos Pieper was sent off and he will not feature in Wednesday’s game with the Ivory Coast.

Max Arnold is back in contention after missing the last game through suspension.

Predicted Germany starting XI: Muller; Henrichs, Torunarigha, Uduokhai, Raum; Maier, Lowen; Ache, Amiri, Richter; Kruse.

Position Ivory Coast roster
Goalkeepers Nagoli, Tape, Tie
Defenders Gnaka, Bailly, Dabila, I Diallo, Singo, Ouattara, Kouao
Midfielders I Doumbia, Kessie, Kouassi, Timite
Forwards Dao, A Diallo, Kouame, Keita, Bayo, Gradel, A Doumbia

Ivory Coast has impressed so far at the Olympics, earning a 0-0 draw against Brazil thanks to an early red card for Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz.

That point added on to a win against Saudi Arabia has taken Ivory Coast to four points and putt them within touching distance of the quarter-finals.

Manchester United duo Amad Diallo and Eric Bailly will be the key men for Ivory Coast, along with Milan midfielder Franck Kessie.

Predicted Ivory Coast starting XI:  Tape; Ouattara, Singo, Bailly, Dabila, I Diallo; A Diallo, Keita Kessie, Gradel; Dao.

Recent results

Germany results Ivory Coast results
Saudi Arabia 2-3 Germany (Jul 25) Brazil 0-0 Ivory Coast (Jul 25)
Brazil 4-2 Germany (Jul 22) Ivory Coast 2-1 Saudi Arabia (Jul 22)
Germany 1-1 Honduras (Jul 22) South Korea 0-0 Ivory Coast (Jul 15)
