germany-legends-attacks-england-fans,-claims-they-deserved-the-penalty-trauma-against-italy

England fans have been slammed by Lothar Matthaus who stated that they did deserve to win the 2020 EURO tournament

The 60-year-old German professional coach added that England got the penalty they did not deserve against Denmark

Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed the three penalties that made England lose the final

German football manager Lothar Matthaus has claimed that England fans really deserved the penalty pains they got against Italy in the final of the EURO 2020 tournament.

England fans never saw a defeat coming their ways against Italy considering the number of years they last won a title in which they needed the EURO 2020 to cool themselves.

Harry Kane and his teammates started the encounter on an impressive note and it took them only two minutes to score their goal through Manchester United defender Luke Shaw.

Luke Shaw was so superb in the encounter against Italy as he really helped Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling with his overlapping styles.

Things turned sour for England in the second half as Italy restored parity through Bonucci before going on to win the battle 3-2 on penalties.

According to the report on Mirror UK, Lothar Matthaus claimed that England didn’t deserve to win the EURO 2020 title.

Lothar Matthaus’ reaction

“English fans were hostile to the little girl in the Germany jersey. They were whistling the opposing national anthems.

“Denmark’s goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was blinded with a laser during a penalty that Raheem Sterling dived to get in the semi-finals.

“Add to that the racist hostility towards their own players after the final. Dear Englishmen, that was unsportsmanlike behaviour that we did not know from you and never want to see again.

“So, sorry for the players but you deserve the trauma after the final was lost on penalties.”

Earlier, . had reported how Giorgio Chiellini stated clearly that he put a curse on Arsenal star Bukayo Saka before he played the decisive penalty in the EURO 2020 final which was saved by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Italy over the weekend defeated England 3-2 on penalties to win the 2020 EURO title with Arsenal star Bukayo Saka missing the decisive penalty that ended England’s hopes of winning the title.

Before the encounter, English fans stormed the streets thinking that their players would win the title, but they suffered heartbreak after the match.

Some fans were even spotted showing their annoyance after the encounter at Wembley, while many are of the views that England were robbed in the final.

