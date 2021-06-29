Germany and Chile sign accord to boost hydrogen cooperation – Reuters

German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier wears a face mask as he poses next to a car to present the German government’s hydrogen strategy, in Berlin, Germany June 10, 2020. John Macdougall/Pool via REUTERS

FRANKFURT, June 29 (Reuters) – Germany and Chile on Tuesday signed a letter of intent for a bilateral alliance on hydrogen production and trade to try to facilitate a renewable energy hydrogen supply chain between the countries, the economy ministry said in a press release.

The two will set up a task force to build up hydrogen economies and identify feasible projects based on an initial energy partnership deal established in 2019, it said.

Economy minister Peter Altmaier said cooperation with Chile is important as Germany’s big energy players look at new trade routes for hydrogen imports as a cleaner alternative to fossil fuels. read more

“Green hydrogen is a key element in achieving our climate goals,” Altmaier said.

“We focus on strategic partnerships with countries in which green hydrogen and its derivatives can be generated efficiently and cost-effectively.”

In December, the ministry made an 8.2 million euro ($9.76 million) contribution to a Chilean hydrogen plant planned by Siemens Energy (ENR1n.DE)(SIEGn.DE).

($1 = 0.8404 euros)

