German vaccine body says a vaccine double dose protects well against Delta variant – Reuters

A medical worker calls for the next patient at a vaccination center offering the AstraZeneca vaccine, as the number of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections decreases in Munich, Germany, May 13, 2021. REUTERS/Andreas Gebert

BERLIN, July 1 (Reuters) – Germany’s STIKO vaccination commission said on Thursday that UK studies show that two vaccines doses seem to provide as much protection against the Delta variant as against other variants.

In addition, it said, subject to further feedback, people who have had a first dose of AstraZeneca’s vaccine are recommended to get an mRNA vaccine as a second dose with at least a four-week gap between.

Reporting by Madeline Chambers, editing by Thomas Escritt

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

