german-cyclist-simon-geschke-is-the-latest-athlete-to-test-positive-for-covid-19

President of the International Olympic Committee Thomas Bach delivers a speech during the Opening Ceremony on July 23. (Odd Andersen/bioreports/Getty Images)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach emphasized the need for more solidarity within and among societies during his speech at the Olympic Opening Ceremony Friday night in Tokyo.

“Without solidarity there is no peace … solidarity means more than just respect or non-discrimination. Solidarity means helping. Sharing. Caring,” Bach said, stating that the Olympic community is “standing in solidarity to make the Olympic Games happen.”

Addressing the year-long delay of the Tokyo 2020 Games due to Covid-19, the IOC president said, “the pandemic forced us apart, to keep our distance from each other, to stay away even from our loved ones. This separation made this tunnel so dark. But today, wherever in the world you may be, we are united in sharing this moment together.”

Bach signaled that Friday’s opening ceremony was “a moment of hope,” and praised the athletes for overcoming challenges to compete at the Olympics.

“You struggled, you persevered, you never gave up, and today you’re making your Olympic dream come true. You are true Olympic athletes,” Bach said.

His speech included thanking the unsung heroes of Japan, including doctors, nurses, and people working to contain the pandemic. A special thanks was given to the thousands of volunteers who he called the “best ambassadors for Japan.”

Bach concluded by reiterating his gratitude to the athletes for their commitment to the new Olympic oath, which includes “solidarity, non-discrimination, sport without doping, inclusion and equality.”