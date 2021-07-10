Geralt’s Voice In The Witcher Show Was A Happy Accident – Kotaku

Photo: Netflix

During an interview that was part of WitcherCon, Henry Cavill explained that Geralt’s voice heard in the first season of the Netflix show wasn’t originally the plan. Instead, it happened by “accident” while filming a scene early on in production.



The star of The Witcher on Netflix explained that he never intended to use a raspy voice in the series while playing Geralt. In fact, during auditions for the show, he was told to use his normal speaking voice. And so, once he got the part and filming started on the first season, that’s what Cavill did.

But after taking a Christmas break, the crew and Cavill returned to working on the show, and during a scene, the actor accidentally added a raspy quality to his voice. He didn’t notice until the scene was over what he had done, but he also liked it a lot, saying it “…made a lot of things sit better when it came to delivery of certain lines, and delivery of certain dialog.”

However, Cavill was worried about using the voice on the show, even after the creators and producers agreed it was the better option. This was because the raspy voice he put on for filming was “clearly inspired” by Doug Cockle’s performance as Geralt in The Witcher games developed by CD Projekt Red.

“I don’t want to seem like I’m plagiarizing another professional’s extraordinary work,” explained Cavill. “I had a look at it, had a listen to it, and I thought, ‘actually they are different enough.’”

After he felt comfortable using the voice in the show, and once producers agreed it sounded better, they then had to reshoot some scenes to include the raspy voice. But in the end, it was the right call.

Season two of The Witcher on Netflix will be out this December. For folks who love both the games and the show, I’ve got good news. On July 9 it was announced that the next-gen port of The Witcher 3 will include new, free DLC inspired by the Netflix show. That port and its new content will be out later this year.

