Georgia high school football team wins game with the ultimate trick shot touchdown play

The Tennessean

Jimbo Fisher, grab the rubber nose. Texas A&M football coach becomes a bozoJimbo Fisher talked tough throughout the offseason and called some other SEC coaches “clown acts.” Now who wears the wig and the red nose? It’s Jimbo.

2h ago

Wichita Eagle

What K-State football coach Chris Klieman said about potential interest from NebraskaKansas State football coach Chris Klieman has been linked to the Nebraska opening. Here’s what he has to say about that.

17h ago

Ad•Aporia | Search Ads

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*AdHair Transplant Prices Might Surprise YouYou deserve The Best Hair Transplantation and it Might be Cheaper Than You Think

USA TODAY Sports

The five realistic hires Nebraska can make to replace football coach Scott FrostNebraska faces a challenging situation in its search to replace Scott Frost. The school has pedigree and money. But who are the candidates it can get?

15h ago

Wolverines Wire

No-brainer decision to come to Michigan paying off for legacy walk-onWhat a cool story! #GoBlue

12h ago

Wolverines Wire

Michigan football senior defends Cade McNamara amid fan criticism, hostilityGood to see his teammates still have his back! #GoBlue

12h ago

Ad•CamGuard Pro

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*AdCamGuard Pro: Your Everyday Safety Is Here!You Can Finally Go To Work Or Even A Long Holiday Without Feeling Anxious About Leaving Your Home To The Mercy Of Intruders!

Cornhuskers Wire

New report lists seven possible candidates for head coachThe list of candidates will only keep growing!

2d ago

Greenville News

Clemson football loses first player to transfer portal since last yearSergio Allen, a seldom-used linebacker in his third season for Clemson football, is in the transfer portal looking for anew home.

13h ago

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

Peyton and Eli watching controversial Broncos-Seahawks ending shows why ManningCast rulesWatching Peyton and Eli Manning and Shannon Sharpe react to the ending in real time shows the genius of the ManningCast format.

21h ago

Ad•SoGoodly

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*AdAlways Put A Crayon In Your Wallet When TravelingI was all set for my trip, or so I thought. That’s when my friend told me to place a crayon in my wallet when traveling. The reason is quite clever.

NBC Sports Chicago

Mickey Joseph wants Nebraska head coaching job beyond this seasonMickey Joseph said Tuesday that he wants to be Nebraska’s next head football coach and not just the interim guy for the next nine games.

17h ago

The Oklahoman

OU vs. Nebraska football: Brent Venables ‘hated it’ when Casey Thompson picked CornhuskersThe pursuit of Casey Thompson, Daniel Parker’s new role and other headlines surrounding the Oklahoma football team.

14h ago

College Football News

Oklahoma vs Nebraska Prediction, Game PreviewOklahoma vs Nebraska game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Week 3 game on Saturday, September 17

12h ago

Ad•Livestly

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*Ad21 Non-Shedding Dog Breeds That Make the Best PetsThese breeds make the best pets…

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Von Miller: Blocks like Leonard Fournette’s on Micah Parsons should be illegalBuccaneers running back Leonard Fournette delivered a huge hit on Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons on Sunday night, giving Tom Brady enough time to throw a long bomb to Julio Jones. It was a great play by Fournette, but not everyone liked it. Bills pass rusher Von Miller wrote on Twitter this morning that the [more]

2d ago

Jets Wire

Jets get crushed by Peyton Manning on ManningCast: ‘You can’t throw 59 times in the opener’Peyton Manning took a shot at the Jets during Monday’s ManningCast

1d ago

Lexington Herald-Leader

Why Kentucky football fans should not worry about Mark Stoops leaving for NebraskaMark Stoops is on most of the top candidate lists to be the next coach at Nebraska, but other jobs look like more realistic threats to lure him from Kentucky.

1d ago

Ad•Housinglover

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*Ad12 Foods You Can Eat a Lot of Without Getting FatList Of Healthy Foods You Can Eat Without Gaining Any Weight

The News-Star

Louisiana-Monroe coach Terry Bowden reflects on his relationship with Alabama’s Nick SabanULM football coach Terry Bowden’s father, Bobby Bowden, recruited Alabama coach Nick Saban. The two meet Saturday when the Warhawks visit the Tide.

17h ago

College Football News

College Football Expert Picks, Predictions: Week 3Week 2 college football expert picks and predictions highlighted by Miami at Texas A&M, Penn State at Auburn, Michigan State at Washington

1d ago

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Kyle Shanahan was asked whether 49ers would consider trading Jimmy Garoppolo to CowboysCowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said Monday on 105.3 The Fan that the team would be “evaluating all options” with Dak Prescott expected to miss 6-8 weeks with a fractured thumb. The Cowboys are expected to go with backup Cooper Rush as they did in the one game Prescott missed with a calf injury [more]

1d ago

Ad•Vitaminews

Why this Ad?Go ad-free*Ad41 Things You Never Knew Vaseline Could Do40+ Vaseline Tricks We Never Knew

Fighting Irish Wire

Notre Dame starting quarterback out for the yearPyne time. How you feeling?

2d ago

Fighting Irish Wire

Does Notre Dame have a Tommy Rees problem?What are your thoughts on Rees?

2d ago

NBC Sports Boston

Floor mics capture Larry Bird trash-talking Hakeem Olajuwon during 1986 NBA All-Star GameWe’ve heard stories about Larry Bird’s legendary on-court trash talk, but our John Tomase recently discovered a highlight video from the 1986 NBA All-Star game that features real-time audio of the Celtics legend doing his thing.

20h ago

–