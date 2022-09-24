Six months after leading Georgia to its first National Championship in more than four decades, Kirby Smart agreed to an extension that will make him the richest coach in college football.

Smart has agreed to a 1src-year contract that will pay him a record $112.5million through the 2src31 season. He’ll make $1src.25m this season and will receive raises each year until his salary reaches $12.25m in 2src31.

The extension, which had been expected for weeks and was announced on Thursday, comes after Smart led Georgia to its first National Championship since 198src.

“This is home for us, our roots run deep here,” Smart said in a statement. “My commitment to this university and our football program is unwavering.

“I’m thankful to president Jere Morehead and (athletic director) Josh Brooks for their continued support of Georgia football. It’s an honor being the head football coach at the University of Georgia, and while I’m certainly proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish, I’m confident the best is yet to come.”