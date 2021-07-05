georgia-golf-course-shooting:-two-more-bodies-found,-suspect-at-large,-police-say

A manhunt is underway in Georgia for an “armed and dangerous” suspect after two more bodies were discovered in the back of a pickup truck allegedly driven by the man who shot a pro golfer in Pinetree Country Club, in Atlanta’s Cobb County, on Saturday afternoon.

The suspect had driven the truck onto the green of the golf course’s 10th hole and was confronted by Gene Siller, according to FOX 5. That’s when the suspect fatally shot Siller in the head, authorities told the station.

It was unclear how soon afterward law enforcement officers located the truck, but Cobb County police said Sunday night that two men were found dead in the back of the vehicle, FOX 5 reported.

One victim was identified as Paul Pierson, owner of the truck, while the other man was not yet identified, authorities told FOX 5.

Both victims had suffered gunshot wounds, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The suspect was described as 6-foot-1 with long hair, wearing a white or light-colored shirt and dark work pants, the newspaper reported.

One member of the golf course described hearing a disturbance Saturday.

“I was at the driving range, heard about the truck being on the course so I went to see what was going on,” John Lavender told FOX 5. “All of the sudden you hear five, six booms go off.”

Siller had a wife and two young children, the station reported. On Sunday, PGA of America President Jim Richerson posted a statement of condolence on Twitter.

“We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller,” Richerson wrote.

“The PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA community.”

The Georgia State Golf Association and Georgia PGA also posted tributes to Siller.

Neighbors told investigators that Siller had called police recently after a man became hostile when Siller confronted him about fishing on the golf club’s property – but police weren’t sure the incident was linked to the shooting, FOX 5 reported.

The golf course is located near Kennesaw State University, where officials alerted students and faculty after learning about Saturday’s shooting, the Journal-Constitution reported.

The university tweeted later Saturday that it believed there was no longer any threat to the community.