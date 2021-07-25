Home SPORTS George Springer’s epic diving grab is a Catch of the Year candidate
George Springer’s epic diving grab is a Catch of the Year candidate

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 24: George Springer #4 of the Toronto Blue Jays makes a diving catch on a ball off the bat of Brandon Nimmo #9 of the New York Mets during the third inning at Citi Field on July 24, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Adam Hunger/Getty Images)

If we were giving out medals for spectacular dives in baseball, George Springer may have earned himself a gold with his latest effort.

In the bottom of the third inning of the Toronto Blue Jays’ game against the New York Mets on Saturday, the outfielder made an absolutely incredible diving catch.

He stuck the landing, too.

Springer wasn’t just showing off his speed and agility during the contest, he also put his power on full display. Moments earlier, in the top of the third inning, Springer belted a solo home run to left field.

Naturally, Mets fans weren’t too happy to see the center-fielder go yard. That’s because this past offseason, it was widely reported that New York was one of the front-runners to acquire the former Houston Astros star. One fan in particular seemed to take the news – and Springer’s home run – a little harder than others.

Pictured above is a Mets fan sitting behind home plate giving Springer the ole’ one-finger salute. Stay classy, New York!

