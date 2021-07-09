Geographic breakdown of COVID vaccination data in Wisconsin – FOX 6 Milwaukee

DHS Vaccine Update DHS Vaccine Update

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) released on Friday, July 9 maps and corresponding downloadable data tables that break down COVID-19 vaccinations by new geographic boundaries .

A news release from DHS says the new maps allow Wisconsinites to view existing COVID-19 vaccination data by municipalities (cities, towns, and villages), zip code tabulation areas, school district boundaries, and census tracts.

DHS also recently released an additional filter option for the COVID-19 Vaccines for Wisconsin Residents dashboard . Users can now select to view vaccination data for just the adult population ages 18 and older.

The new geographic boundaries use location data from the Wisconsin Immunization Registry (WIR) to populate the maps with COVID-19 vaccination information, based on the address a person has on file in WIR. No personally identifiable information is shared.

Data represent all COVID-19 vaccinations entered into WIR for those who reside in that geographic area. Darker colors indicate a higher rate of vaccination. Clicking within a specific boundary provides location-specific metrics. These data are available for download via links in the call-out box at the bottom of each data page.