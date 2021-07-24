Genshin Impact’s New Sacred Sakura System: What It Is & How It Works – Screen Rant

Genshin Impact’s new Sacred Sakura system brings many unique upgrades for exploration of the Inazuma region and extra attacks for Electro characters.

Genshin Impact 2.0’s Inazuma islands have finally arrived, and with them came a plethora of new content. One of the Genshin Impact update’s additions is the Sacred Sakura tree, a new upgrade system residing at the Grand Narukami Shrine near Mt. Yougou on Narukami Island.

Inazuma includes brand-new game mechanic that utilizes a sort of Electro plant called the Electrograna. As players traverse the Inazuma Islands, they’ll want to always keep an Electro teammate handy. The Electrograna allows Electro characters to use Thunder Spheres, floating, purple flower petals in the sky, to zip up into the air. This is essential for exploring the region, as it allows players to solve new puzzles or access hidden chests.

The Electrograna also allows Electro characters to bypass certain obstacles. Balethunders are new areas with highly concentrated electricity that deal constant HP damage, like Dragonspine’s Sheer Cold effect. Thunder Barriers block anything trying to enter, and they generally lead to a chest or to the next piece of a puzzle. To get past either roadblock, players will need to acquire an Electrograna nearby in order to nullify the Thunder Barrier or Balethunder’s effects. However, there are differing degrees of strength to the Thunder Barriers, and this is where the Sacred Sakura tree comes into play.

What Genshin Impact’s Sacred Sakura Tree Is (& How To Use It)

The Sacred Sakura tree contains a multitude of upgrades that impact the effectiveness of Electrograna. These can be acquired by gathering Electro Sigils from across Inazuma, and there are 15 levels in total.

Electrograna – Unlocks Electrograna orbs’ ability to let players pass through Thunder Barriers and use Thunder Spheres. Eternal Current – Obtaining an Electrograna orb will slowly recharge the energy of an Electro character if their meter is below 50%. Continuation I – Electrograna duration increased to 20 seconds. Coordinated Attack: Stormlight – Electrograna cast lightning bolts every 6 seconds when Electro characters damage opponents. Negation II – Electrograna can block 8 instances of damage from Inazuma’s environmental hazards. Barrier Breaker II – Characters carrying Electrograna can pass through intermediate-level Thunder Barriers. Coordinated Attack: Stormwind – Coordinated attack’s lightning bolts have a lower cooldown (4 seconds). Continuation II – Electrograna duration increased to 25 seconds. Coordinated Attack: Tempest – Each Electro character in the party increases the damage of coordinated attack lightning blasts by 20%. Coordinated Attack: Stormfall – Every 3 coordinated attacks cause an area-of-effect lightning blast. Negation III – Electrograna can block 10 instances of damage from Inazuma’s environmental hazards. Barrier Breaker III – Characters carrying Electrograna can pass through advanced-level Thunder Barriers. Coordinated Attack: Resonant Storm – Each Electro character in the party increases the damage of coordinated attack lightning blasts by 30%. Continuation III – Electrograna duration increased to 30 seconds. Coordinated Attack: Stormtrigger – The number of coordinated attacks required to proc the Electrograna lightning blast is reduced to 2.

Not only does Genshin Impact’s Sacred Sakura tree help with exploration by extending the Electrograna’s duration and amount of blocking instances, but it gives bonus attack methods to Electro party members that can greatly increase their damage output and elemental reactions. It can also make for a great way to utilize the Traveler’s new Electro abilities to their maximum potential. While it does take a lot of sigils to upgrade, the Sacred Sakura’s bonus rewards can be worth it.

