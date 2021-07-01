Genshin Impact’s Load Limit Will Be Increased In A Future Update – Screen Rant

According to developer miHoYo, a future update for Genshin Impact will increase the Serenitea Pot load limit, allowing players to further optimize used space. The Serenitea Pot joined the charming free-to-play adventure in Version 1.5 as more or less of a home-building feature.

With the pot activated, users can build a home, design myriad furnishings, and fully customize interior and exterior spaces. Interestingly, this peculiar little gadget also functions as somewhat of a pocket dimension, which players have the option to enter and exit whenever they see fit. Players can even invite companions to their humble abode, a neat feature that miHoYo added in Genshin Impact’s June 9 update. Yet, at present, the Serenitea Pot does boast a fair few limitations, the most notable of which includes a load limit. Thus, only a set number of buildings, animals, and decorations can exist within the Serenitea Pot-created space at any given time. That will soon change, however.

In a “Developers Discussion” posted today, June 30, miHoYo (via Siliconera) answered questions about changes coming to the Serenitea Pot. One response, in particular, revealed the team’s plan to “further optimize the [Serenitea Pot’s] load limit” at a later date. This load increase will take place on top of the added space that went live with the advent of Version 1.6. An excerpt from the post reads, “the developers increased the outdoor load for the Serenitea Pot in Version 1.6. In future versions, we plan to further optimize the load limit. Furnishings that are used multiple times should take up less load.”

At the time of writing, miHoYo has yet to specify which update will receive the improved Serenitea Pot load limit. It’s unclear, then, how long players will have to continue carefully managing their item usage.

Version 1.7 counts as one set of changes that fans are especially eager to get their hands on. The content update still lacks a firm due date, but should hit PC, PlayStation, and mobile platforms by the end of July. A slew of other details related to Update 1.7 remain under wraps as well, though leaks suggest that more enemies than ever will enter the fray this time around.

Genshin Impact is available as a free-to-play title on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Android, and iOS devices.

Source: miHoYo via Siliconera





