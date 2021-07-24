Genshin Impact’s Baal And Kokomi Weapons Leak – Forbes

Genshin Impact

Baal



Ayaka or Baal? That seems to be the general question Genshin Impact players are asking themselves as they consider whether to keep saving for the Thunder Archon or spend now for the cryo princess. Well, we have some new information on Baal that may tip you in one direction or another.

Weapons for both Baal and Kokomi have leaked, confirming their upcoming weapon types (polearm and catalyst) as well as showcasing what they can do.

Here’s Baal’s polearm, Grasscutter’s Light, which will make her the second archon with a polearm alongside Zhongli:

Genshin Impact

miHoYo



Here’s resistance general Kokomi’s catalyst, Fumetsu Gekka, which will make her the third 5 star catalyst user alongside Mona and Klee. And she’s a healer, this confirms.

Genshin Impact

miHoYo



Baal seems to be heavily focused on Energy Recharge and Elemental Mastery, hence the focus of her weapon. You may be asking yourself why she’s a polearm when we’ve seen her pulling an electro sword directly out of her chest. Well, turns out that’s her elemental burst, and that animation has also just leaked alongside this other info:

I mean, that’s pretty wild, I’m not gonna lie.

Baal, allegedly coming in patch 2.1, may be the first new electro hero we get since the game launched, and she would be the only polearm electro hero out there. I have seen some players asking for her to be changed to sword, given that we have had a lot of high profile 5 star polearm users like Zhongli, Xiao and Hu Tao, but we already have Keqing as a 5 star electro sword user, and a polearm would be unique for electro in general. In short, it ain’t changing.

Genshin Impact has a habit of making its archon characters very overpowered, as Venti remains the best crowd control in the game after all this time, and Zhongli is a powerhouse, although it took him several sets of buffs to get there, as he debuted with an underwhelming kit. I would expect Baal to be a heavy hitter when she gets here, and if she’s not, they will buff her until she is, no doubt. As for Kokomi? I’m not sure whether she’ll be another Klee or a Mona, but I’m hoping for the former.

I’m continuing to explore Inazuma and level up Ayaka so I can actually use her, but I have collected thousands of primogems during this process, so I may be going for Baal too, given how good she’s shaping up to be.

Follow me on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Subscribe to my free weekly content round-up newsletter, God Rolls.

Pick up my sci-fi novels the Herokiller series, and The Earthborn Trilogy, which is also on audiobook.