Genshin Impact Will Invade The World Of Honkai Impact Next Month – TheGamer

You’ll see Fischl, Keqing, and Paimon pop up in the world of Honkai Impact this month.

Mihoyo’s two biggest games, Genshin Impact and Honkai Impact 3rd, are colliding this month. On July 9, the studio’s newer Genshin Impact will invade the world of Honkai, as the two crossover for a limited time.

Honkai Impact 3rd may not be the one making all of noise, but it’s Mihoyo’s older game that came west years ago back in 2016. If you’re unfamiliar, Honkai Impact 3rd is a fast-paced action RPG that sports both PC and mobile support, just like Genshin. Its roster of girls all sport something called the anti-Honkai genome, so they’re tasked with protecting the world by piloting their own fleet of mechs known as Valkyries.

We first learned about the collaboration last month, but today’s trailer revealed characters like Paimon, Keqing, and Fischl invading the world of Honkai. The crossover, Outworld Traveler, will add the first archer we’ve seen in Honkai Impact as Fischl officially joins the roster. Her kit will rely upon exploiting enemy weak spots with her bow and working with Oz.

Keqing will also join in, but it sounds like she’s only available on a limited-time basis for story-related content. Like in previous events, this crossover will also sport costume prizes, stigma, fragments, and crystals.

Honkai Impact isn’t the only game seeing a hefty update. Mihoyo just dropped its newest five-star character, Kaedehara Kazuha, another Pyro-wielder who uses swords. And while Genshin Impact doesn’t have any crossover events of its own to speak of just yet, it did just launch the Legend of the Vagabond Sword, and the event still has a couple of days left.

If neither Honkai Impact 3rd of Genshin Impact are your things, that’s fine. Mihoyo has another game in the works, but this time it’s an otome title with big Ace Attorney vibes, Tears of Themis. There’s no release date just yet, but Mihoyo has promised the game will be out sometime this summer, and you can preregister while you wait.





Email



If You Need More Mass Effect, Please Try The Expanse Bioware left a hole in my heart, but thankfully The Expanse was there for me.

Read Next

About The Author