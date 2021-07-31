Genshin Impact: What Yoimiya’s Banner Release Date Is – Screen Rant

Yoimiya is set to star on her own Banner as Genshin Impact 2.0’s next Event Wish. So, when can fans expect to find her playable in the game?

Version 2.0 of Genshin Impact will introduce several new playable characters into the free-to-play RPG from miHoYo. So far, though, Kamisato Ayaka is the only new character to be featured on a Banner during the current update. However, both Yoimiya and Sayu will be a part of the next Event Wish in the game. Here’s when fans should expect to see Yoimiya’s Banner release.

Although she was leaked online from the Version 2.0 beta test, Yoimiya was confirmed for Genshin Impact thanks to the game’s official Twitter account last month. Since then, she was shown off during the 2.0 livestream and appears in the new Inazuma content. She is a 5-star character and a Pyro user who wields bows in combat for ranged fire-based attacks. And, at least for now, it looks as if she’ll be the final 5-star character to arrive before Version 2.1 releases.

While Yoimiya looks like an upgraded form of Amber (another character with a Pyro Vision and a bow user), she’s also a pyrotechnics expert in Inazuma. For those looking to pull Yoimiya through Genshin Impact‘s Wish system, saving up Primogems early is key – especially for people who want to keep the game free-to-play. Here’s everything to know about Yoimiya’s expected release date in the Version 2.0 content.

Genshin Impact 2.0 – When Yoimiya’s Banner Is Being Added

Officially, Yoimiya doesn’t have a release date yet. However, based on previous Banner and Event Wish schedules, it’s fairly easy to predict when she’ll arrive in Genshin Impact. Developer miHoYo updates the RPG with new Versions every six weeks, and new Banners almost always arrive about halfway through whatever Version the game is on.

Ayaka’s Banner in Genshin Impact arrived on July 21, which means Yoimiya should be added to the game three weeks later. Based on this typical schedule, that means Yoimiya’s Banner release date is August 11, 2021. However, a player’s region and time zone may affect when the update goes live. This means fans only have a little over a week left until Yoimiya should be arriving.

Even though miHoYo hasn’t officially announced when Yoimiya’s Banner will be going live, this seems like the most likely date. Sayu will also be appearing as a part of this Event Wish, offering fans another new playable character to try to acquire in Genshin Impact Version 2.0. However, since miHoYo has also teased Version 2.1 characters already, some players may decide to save their Primogems for now and wait until future Banners appear in-game instead.

Next: Why Genshin Impact Is Teasing Version 2.1 Characters Already

Attack On Titan Season 4 Trailer Highlights The Finale’s Big Problem

About The Author