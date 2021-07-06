Genshin Impact: Traveler’s Picture Book Event Guide | Game Rant – GameRant

Genshin Impact players can find out how to earn several rewards through the recently added Traveler’s Picture Book mobile event in this short guide.

The Travelers Picture Book is the latest mobile event addition to Genshin Impact that allows players to earn a variety of rewards. What separates this mobile event from previous ones in Genshin Impact is the ability to easily access and complete the event without the use of a smartphone through the recently added “Special Event” icon in the main menu.

In the event, players are given access to a picture book that is divided up into a series of tiles. In order to complete the event, players must fill in the tiles with paint, which will gradually reveal parts of the completed image.

Players are able to earn paint by completing a series of tasks that are updated each day of the event. In order to complete the portrait, players must earn a total of 18 painting colors, which will require the completion of 18 daily challenges.

There are typically 3 challenges added each day, with some ranging from simple tasks such as logging into the event, to more complicated challenges such as farming 3 Noctilucous Jade. With the event running to July 13th, there should be plenty of easier challenges added that won’t require players to go out of their way to complete, so players shouldn’t feel pressured to complete each of the newly added daily challenges.

While there are more substantial rewards that players will receive from completing each of the four main sections of the portrait, for each tile that players paint, they will receive a randomized reward. This reward can include Adventurers Experience, Mora, and Fine Enhancement Ore. The major rewards for completing a section include 50 primogems, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ore, 10 Heroes Wit, and “A Bloatty Floatty’s Dream in the Sky” Teapot Realm furnishing.

Additionally, once players have painted in the entire portrait, they will receive the “Cradle in the Flowers” Genshin Impact furnishing. Players should note that the rewards they receive from the Travelers Picture Book event are not automatically added to their account, and must be claimed from the mail they will receive after completing event tasks.

There is currently no shortage of limited-time events for Genshin Impact players to take part in. With the Kaboomball event currently in full swing, and the Never-Ending Battle event set to begin on July 9th, players will have several activities to keep them occupied as they await the highly anticipated Inazuma Region update. While The Travelers Picture Book event may not be the most immersive or entertaining mobile event to be released in Genshin Impact, being able to easily complete event tasks and claim rewards without the hassle of scanning a QR code is a welcome addition.

Genshin Impact is available for Mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5, with a Switch version in development.

