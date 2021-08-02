Genshin Impact: Tanuki Guide – TheGamer

What are those little Tanuki that keep popping up in Genshin Impact? We’ve got everything you need to know right here.

Genshin Impact is a game with plenty of areas for you to explore. This is especially true with the electro region Inazuma, which you won’t be able to reach until after you finish up with helping Liyue. Inazuma is a region inspired by Japan and has taken inspiration from the countries various myths and legends.

One such way the game does this is by placing Tanuki in the game for players to run into as they are exploring the region. You might be a bit confused by these small creatures, though, as they don’t seem to have a clear purpose. The guide below is here to teach you everything you need to know about the Tanuki.

Where to Find Tanuki

Tanuki can only be found in the region of Inazuma and don’t seem to have a set location where they are going to spawn. The only exception to this rule are the Tanuki children that you have to find in Chinju Forest during the Sakura Cleansing questline. There does seem to be a rule that they cant spawn in Inazuma cities or in populated areas like Ritou.

Tip: Listen for bells while exploring the islands; chimes usually signal that a Tanuki is nearby.

They also don’t seem to spawn inside of the Kamisato Estate or at the Grand Narakami Shrine. They are a generally common occurrence, so it shouldn’t take too long for you to run into a couple of them.

What Does a Tanuki Do?

Tanuki are, for better or worse, small troublemakers that will pop up around the map. Most instances of running into a Tanuki will be helpful as they will guide the player on a short walk before turning into an object like a chest. The problem comes in when you don’t notice them, or they have already disguised themselves as a chest or puzzle item. Luckily, the noise and taunting nature of the Tanuki makes them hard to miss creatures, especially when exploring more open areas of the map. Tanuki can take the form of the following objects:

Electro Monument

Torch

Rock Pile

Vase

Wooden Crate

Basic Treasure Chest

Thunderstone

Interacting with a disguised object will cause the Tanuki to reveal itself, but not until after you have lit a fake torch or activated a monument. After the Tanuki is exposed, it will teleport itself eagerly away, leaving a small reward. Common rewards left by the Tanuki are low rarity artifacts, such as the lucky dog set and basic ingredients like carrots.

Generally, it’s not really worth your time to follow a Tanuki unless you are already headed in the same direction that they are trying to leave you. There are currently no achievements tied to the Tanuki either, but this has a possibility of changing in the future as Mihoyo regularly likes to add new achievement sets to the game.

