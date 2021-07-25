Genshin Impact: Serpent’s Head Open Door Puzzle Solution – Game Rant

There is a puzzle at Serpent’s Head in Genshin Impact’s Inazuma nation, and some players may find it to be quite difficult to solve.

Genshin Impact‘s Inazuma nation is absolutely filled to the brim with puzzles for players to solve, and indeed there is one located at the Serpent’s Head. This puzzle features a couple of Seelies, several locked gates, and some switches, and completing it can prove to be a bit confusing. For those players that find themselves stuck on this Serpent’s Head puzzle in Genshin Impact, this guide is here to offer assistance.

The first thing that Genshin Impact players should do upon arriving at Serpent’s Head is chase the Seelie that is hovering above one of the tooth-like formations until it no longer moves. After that is done, fans should repeat this process with a second Seelie that will have appeared, and the gate in the ground will open when the wisp is in place. Players should now drop down into this newly accessible chasm, and they will ultimately land on a second closed gate.

To get this one open, fans should head around the corner and interact with the switch that is on the wall near the Electrogranum plant. Indeed, this action will cause the gate to retract, and players should drop down yet another level and eliminate the enemy that they encounter. Dispatching this foe will allow fans to address the final part of this Genshin Impact puzzle without any interference, and it is perhaps the trickiest part of the whole thing.

To put things simply, there are five switches surrounding the hole that leads downward, four of which manipulate the gates and one that can be used to reset their positions. The intention here is that players interact with the switches in a specific order, and that order is as follows: bottom-right, top-left, top-right, bottom-left. For those fans that prefer a visual reference, the video that is featured above demonstrates this Inazuma puzzle solution in action, and it should make it very easy to get the door open.

After activating the switches correctly, players should once again drop down and fight the samurai that is at the bottom. Once this enemy has been slain, fans can place a Dendrobrium at the Simple Tomb and then head into the water that is across from it. Here, players will discover yet another Seelie, and they should follow it to find a chest and the Jakotsu Mine, a location that has a big role to play in the Orobashi’s Legacy Part 3 World Quest.

Genshin Impact is available for Mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5, with a Switch version in development.

