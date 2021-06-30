Genshin Impact leaks: Is Inazuma coming in version 1.7? – Sportskeeda

Travelers in Genshin Impact have explored the nations of Mondstadt and Liyue, and Inazuma is next on the list. Genshin Impact players have been waiting for Inazuma for months now, and it seems the wait is almost over. Players will soon explore the Electro nation and likely fulfill the Traveler’s goal of confronting the Electro Archon. Although the roadmap for main-storyline content in Inazuma is still blurry, leaks have indicated when the nation will appear and how characters will explore it. Disclaimer: This article will reveal information from the recent “Autumn Winds, Scarlet Leaves” quest. Leaked information may contain potential spoilers as well, though they should be taken with some skepticism. Also read: Genshin Impact leaks: Electro traveler abilities, animations, and more Inazuma lore revealed in the Genshin Impact storyline Sacred Sakura’s Favor: offerings to the sacred tree at the Grand Narukami Shrine (similar to the Frostbearing Tree in Dragonspine). Leveling the tree can also unlock/enhance the bonus effects of electrograna that aid your exploration in Inazuma. pic.twitter.com/GDE8Fc2yq6 — Genshin Intel (@Genshin_Intel) June 15, 2021

Leaks suggest that Genshin Impact players will enhance the Sacred Sakura Tree up to level 50, needing 25 Electro Sigils for each level. Although it may seem time-consuming to level the tree, it will provide great rewards as players gradually enhance it. Rewards include free wishes, Crowns of Insight, Shrine of Depths keys, weapon billets and more.

The Sacred Sakura Tree is clearly important in Inazuma, and players should certainly prioritize leveling it up to get full access to the nation. However, to bring the tree to its max level, they may need to collect 1,250 Electro Sigils in total.

Thanks to the Sacred Sakura Tree, it may take months to fully explore Inazuma. Genshin Impact players have wanted long-lasting content for a while now, and it seems that they will get just that with the challenges in Inazuma.

