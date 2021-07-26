Genshin Impact: How to Get Mysterious Memento Lens | Game Rant – GameRant

The Memento Lens is a gadget in Genshin Impact that reveals hidden secrets throughout Inazuma, but players must complete a certain quest to get it.

With the release of Genshin Impact Version 2.0, Travelers can finally explore the mysterious Inazuma region. Exploration is one of the main draws of Genshin Impact, so players will be scouring every square inch of the new areas looking for treasures to claim and puzzles to solve. There are mysteries in Inazuma unlike any that players have seen before, such as the Earth Kitsune Statues that seem to be more than meets the eye. To reveal such secrets, players will need to learn how to get the Mysterious Memento Lens in Genshin Impact.

Travelers will want to get their hands on the Memento Lens as soon as possible. Examining an Earth Kitsune Statue with the Lens will yield all manner of secrets. Sometimes it may just be cooking ingredients, and sometimes it may be an entire underground passage leading to treasure. Players who don’t have the Memento Lens yet should consider marking any Earth Kitsune Statues on the map so that they can easily return later with the Memento Lens in hand.

How To Get The Mysterious Memento Lens In Genshin Impact

Players will receive the Memento Lens as part of the Sacrificial Offering questline. This optional side quest chain can be started as soon as the Traveler leaves Ritou and sets foot on Narukami Island. Before following the path to Konda Village, players will likely notice a masked shrine maiden standing before a large kitsune statue. This NPC will begin the questline in question. Her exact position is shown on the map below.

Continuing the Sacrificial Offering quest, players will come across an objective to continue the investigation at the abandoned shrine. After solving the Mysterious Shadow puzzle, the Traveler will be stumped and resolve to make their way to the Grand Narukami Shrine to seek help.

The quest objective will direct players to speak to a specific NPC at the Grand Narukami Shrine. It can be difficult to scale the mountain to reach the shrine, but taking the path near the Kamisato Estate is the easiest method. Once the top is reached, players should speak to the shrine maiden Inagi Hotomi. She will gift the Traveler with the Memento Lens, which they can use for the next quest step to return to the abandoned shrine.

The Memento Lens is extremely important even outside of the quest in which it was obtained. It is an exploration tool that is needed for accessing many treasures and even some Electroculi. While Travelers are traversing Inazuma to search for Sakura Bloom locations in Genshin Impact or any other purpose, it would be wise to keep an eye out for Earth Kitsune Statues that they can interact with using the Memento Lens.

