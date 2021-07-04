Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer Focusing on Kaedehara Kazuha’s Backstory – Twinfinite

Today Genshin Impact developer MiHoYo released another brand new and extensive trailer for the popular action RPG.

The trailer provides an additional look at Kaedehara Kazuha, the latest character that released for the game a few days ago.

It follows Kazuha’s original promotional video, the second, and the third, and this time it’s all about his backstory and the events that made him a fugitive.

You can check out the video below, both in English and Japanese depending on your voice-over language of choice.

Incidentally, if you want to learn more about the recent update 1.6, you can check out the original announcement, the first gameplay with plenty of additional info, and the new swimsuits.

“There will always be those who dare to brave the lightning’s glow.” Before stepping into the endless storm, the wandering samurai reminisces about bygone times…”

Genshin Impact is now available for PS4, PS5, PC, iOS, and Android. A Switch version is also planned down the line, but we still don’t have a specific release date for Nintendo’s console.

We also interviewed MiHoYo about the game’s platforms, inspiration, and more. Lastly, you can read our review.