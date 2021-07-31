Genshin Impact Fan’s Wild Theory From Months Ago Seems to Be Coming True – ComicBook.com

A few months ago, a Genshin Impact fan took to Reddit to present a theory. The hypothesis of this theory was that Signora was the Crimson Witch. At the time, many wrote off this theory or ignored it completely. A few months later, for a variety of reasons, it seems to be accurate. Whether or not it’s wholly accurate, we won’t know until update 2.1, but judging by recent leaks, it’s definitely at least somewhat accurate.

Of course, if you don’t want potential spoilers for the future of the game, particularly the next update, then you probably shouldn’t read the theory, which can be seen via the original Reddit post below. That said, none of it is really spoilers. It’s more simply a fan who was able to connect the dots way before everyone else.

Below, you can check out the theory for yourself, courtesy of Horiami:

As you would expect, developer miHoYo hasn’t touched this theory and the speculation it has created. And it won’t. Not even with a 10-inch pole. It never comments on rumors, reports, leaks, or the speculation they create. However, if it does fold and comment, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

2.1 Leak / spoiler discussion I’m really enthralled by the whole Signora is the crimson witch of flames theory. I think it’s true#原神 #原神アプデ情報 #Inazuma #GenshinImpact #genshin #Genshin_Impact #stayhorny pic.twitter.com/hedfdjPily — Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 30, 2021

Genshin Impact is available — for free — via the PS4, PS5, PC, and mobile devices. It’s also scheduled to come to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite, but currently, there’s no word of when this version of the game will release. That said, for more coverage on the free-to-play action-RPG — including not just all of the latest rumors, leaks, reports, and Reddit theories, but the actual bonafide and confirmed news — click here. In the most recent and related news, a new leak has previewed the aforementioned 2.1 update.

