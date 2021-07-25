Genshin Impact: Every Playable Electro User, Ranked | Game Rant – GameRant

As interesting as Genshin Impact’s elemental reactions system is, it does have a learning curve. Some elements may be simple to use, such as Pyro. However, the among of reactions between the seven elements can make for a little bit of difficulty for new fans, especially in complex elements like Electro.

Electro users in Genshin Impact make for some of the most tactical gameplay, outside of maybe Geo. With more complex strategies, all 6 Electro users become far more powerful even if they aren’t the most powerful on their own. That said, some Electro users offer a better gameplay experience than others.

6 Fischl

It’s hard to say that any of the Electro characters in Genshin Impact are bad characters (some would even argue that all characters are good.) However, Fischl is a little underwhelming compared to her fellow Electro users. And while some of Fischl’s issues can be summed up as simple mistakes, some flaws remain even then.

Many loved Fischl as their first alternative archer, but most players should be aware of her downsides. However, her burst isn’t all that different than her skill, leaving little room for variability. She isn’t really much outside of having Oz as an automated source of Electro application, as her normal attacks offer no unique effect.

5 Beidou

Like Fischl, Beidou is not a bad character. She’s well-known in the Genshin Impact community for her unique skill, which scales damage based on the amount of damage she takes. And given that the skill uses a temporary shield, she can artificially increase her durability for a small time.

That said, she can also be a little bit underwhelming at times. Her elemental skill can be a little slow, having to wait for the opponent to strike before proceeding. And at that, Beidou offers very little outside of the DPS and support associated with her skill, making for something of a one-trick pony.

4 Electro Traveler

The Traveler is often scoffed at as being a useless 5-star with outdated talents. However, with Inazuma’s release, the Electro Traveler has largely undone this sentiment. To start, the Electro Traveler is grade-A support: their skill helping to regenerated elemental energy faster, and their burst increasing Electro application and damage.

That said, the Electro Traveler does have a limitation. In the end, they aren’t much outside of a support character. At least, they have little potential to be a DPS on their own without heavy commitment and building. Granted, it isn’t impossible, but it may be better for players to invest in a different DPS with the Traveler acting in the support role.

3 Lisa

Funnily enough, Lisa (along with Liyue’s Xiangling) is the only free character in the game to still be formidable by the end of Liyue. Granted, she still can be easily surpassed by most 4-star characters, but she makes for better combat than characters like Amber or Kaeya.

Of course, Lisa has her own set of downsides. Her combat requires a lot of tactics and strategy; she may not be the most friendly character for players unfamiliar with her talents. At that, she isn’t the most mobile player, often being interrupted should players not be careful.

However, should players avoid Lisa’s most common mistakes, they will find a formidable Electro user. Featuring constant zones of Electro attacks and crowd attacks, few characters have the enabling and crowd control capabilities of Lisa. That and, the Favonius Librarian can heavily increase damage with good usage of her skill, making equal charges of three among her enemies.

2 Razor

Few 4-star characters can be called 5-stars in disguise, but that isn’t the case for Razor. Indeed, Razor’s unique skill set makes for constant Electro damage. Naturally, Razor can lend himself both as an Electro support and a main DPS.

One of the key features of Razor’s talents is his natural proclivity for utilizing energy recharge boosts, with his skill increasing recharge. This allows him to use his burst often, being one of the few characters to constantly use their burst in battle.

Of course, Razor’s unique playstyle can be a little difficult to comprehend, one of the most prone characters for simple mistakes. Most common among these is a failure to use his skill correctly, and a lack of reactions after his burst. One of the best ways to avoid these includes having a good Pyro or Hydro character, like Diluc, on the team.

1 Keqing

Granted, Razor may be a 5-star like, but he still cannot beat Keqing’s potential. Razor may constantly rely on his burst, but Keqing’s base attack and speed stats are still on top. In addition, there is a more technical effect to Keqing’s abilities, allowing players to quickly decimate groups of foes in an instant.

Of course, life is not perfect for players using Keqing; her strong offensive potential requires a little bit of building to reach. Her skills may be a powerful source of quick Electro application, but her defense is on the lower side of the scale. For those looking to use Keqing efficiently, good healers and/or shielding characters like Noelle or Zhongli would be advisable.

