Genshin Impact: Araumi Electric Cube Puzzle Guide | Game Rant – Game Rant

In the new 2.0 update for Genshin Impact, players can travel to a new location: a set of three large islands called Inazuma. In these islands, players will find new Genshin Impact characters like Baal and Sara, new quests, and new materials. One new puzzle addition that players are getting stumped on are the Electro Puzzles located in Araumi.

The Electro Puzzles’ Locations

Players will come across the Electro Puzzle in the Araumi area. Araumi is located on the Eastern-most Inazuma island called Narukami Island. This is the island where players will find many shrines and also the only island where Sakura Blooms grow in Genshin Impact. Araumi is the northern part of this island.

The first of the Electro puzzles will be located here, in the southern part of Araumi.

The First Electro Puzzle’s Solution

Players will come across a locked Cube Device that has an Electro pillar standing next to it. These will be located near a large, blooming Sakura tree. When players hit the Electro pillar with an Electro character such as Fischl, part of the Cube Device will light up. This should give the player a hint that there is at least one other portion to this puzzle.

Head slightly to the west, and players will come across another of the Electro pillars, but this one has a puzzle attached to it. Like many other Genshin Impact puzzles before it, players have to rotate all the boxes until all five of them are lit up, and the boxes turn other boxes when hit as well.

Hit the boxes in this order to solve the puzzle quickly:

1

2

2

1

This should make all five boxes light up and cause a Genshin Impact Exquisite Chest to appear. Players will then be able to hit the central pillar and light up another portion of the Cube Device.

The Second Electro Puzzle’s Solution

In order to get to the second puzzle, players will first need the Memento Lens, which is an object obtained during the Sacred Sakura Cleaning Ritual Quest Chain. After players have investigated the Abandoned Shrine, followed the Mysterious Shadows, gotten the Sakura Cleansing Summary, and gone to the Grand Narukami Shrine, they will get the Lens. This will allow players to see hidden things, similar to Elemental Sight.

The second Electro puzzle will see players using the Lens to get to it. Most of Araumi is actually located under the water, but the only way to get there is to uncover the truth hidden behind some Kitsune Statues. The Lens will also open up the ability for players to enter the Empty Boat of a Thousand Gates domain and get the Perpetual Mechanical Array, so they should pick up the Lens as soon as possible.

Head north just a few feet from the Cube Device and look for a round structure that leads underground. Jump into it.

Jump down into the tunnel and fall to the bottom. Players will find three Earth Kitsune Statues, and here is where they need the Memento Lens. When the statues are viewed through the lens, the screen will shake, and a message that players can see something now that wasn’t there before will display. View all three statues through the lens, one-by-one.

Interact with each of the buttons behind the statues that appeared after viewing them through the lens and the floor will open up, bringing the player into the underground part of Araumi. There will be an Electro barrier to the south of the player, a Shrine order puzzle to the north, and the second Electro Puzzle to the southwest.

Hit them in order to get all the boxes facing the back wall:

4

4

1

1

A Precious chest will appear when the puzzle is complete.

The Third Electro Puzzle’s Solution

To get to the last Electro Puzzle, stay by the Precious Chest that appeared after the last puzzle. If players are standing in front of the chest and facing away from it, there is a hole in ground that leads to water. Fall into the hole and swim south. Turn left at the first opportunity and swim west past the Electro Barrier, which should be on the player’s right.

Keep swimming straight, then go up the flight of stairs with a Cube Device at the top. If players are facing the gate, the third puzzle will be right behind them.

In order to solve this puzzle, players just have to hit the center box, number 3, twice.

3

3

Now all of the Electro Puzzles should be complete, and a Precious Chest will appear next to the puzzle. Head back to the Overground waypoint and interact with the Cube Device that is now unlocked.

