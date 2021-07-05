Genshin Impact Anniversary Leaks: Release Date, Free Primogems, Banner Update, Moonchase Festival, and More – IGN India

Genshin Impact is expected to celebrate its one-year anniversary in the coming months. The game will get a new update soon, which will offer several free rewards.

Genshin Impact Anniversary Date

Genshin Impact will celebrate its anniversary on September 28, 2021. The game will start teasing upcoming changes and new content as the anniversary comes closer.

— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) June 27, 2021

Free Primogems

According to Genshin Impact leakers Genshin Report and V1cTorie, the anniversary celebration will give away free Primogems. Primogems are the most valuable in-game currency, which allow players to make wishes on banners and refill their resin. Players can use the free Primogems to wish existing or new characters. Along with this, Genshin Impact is also expected to get a banner update.

The Moonchase Festival

Genshin Impact’s Moonchase Festival may take place right during the anniversary celebrations, according to Genshin Report. The festival will be in Liyue and Keqing is expected to appear during the event. Additional details about the Moonchase Festival will be announced soon.

— Genshin Report (@GenshinReport) July 2, 2021

Story Changes

Leaks suggest that Genshin Impact will get some major story changes with the game’s anniversary. The game mostly features Aether as the protagonist and Lumine as the antagonist. On Genshin Impact’s anniversary, Lumine is expected to be portrayed as a hero, which could have a major impact on the game’s storyline.

Genshin Impact is also expected to bring new 5-star characters and weapons with the anniversary update. The game may offer free character as part of its one-year anniversary celebrations, similar to the Lantern Rite Festival event.

For the latest gaming news and reviews, follow IGN India on Twitter and Facebook. For the latest gaming videos, follow us on Instagram.