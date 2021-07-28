Genshin Impact: All Inazuma Buried Chest Locations | Game Rant – GameRant

There is buried, hidden treasure among the islands of Inazuma, and players can dig it up and collect the loot for themselves in Genshin Impact.

In the new Genshin Impact location of Inazuma, there are buried treasure chests hidden all over the islands. Unlike the other secret chests in Genshin Impact like the Secret Yashiori Island Luxurious Chest, players have to dig these chests out of the ground to access them.

Buried Treasure Chests in Inazuma

Inazuma is a collection of islands based on real-world Japan that is southeast from the coastline of the rest of the Genshin Impact map. This new area is loaded with new content, quests, and treasure chests. There are only four buried treasure chests around the islands, but they are spread out over various locations. So in order to get them all, players should be ready for some traveling.

Buried Inazuma Treasure Chest 1

The first location for buried treasure is on Narukami Island. Narukami is the eastern-most main island, home to the Grand Narukami Shrine, Konda Village and its abandoned Shrine, and many Kitsune Statues. There is one treasure chest buried among the shrines.

Players need to head to the location and look for a single, lonely Kitsune statue. They will need to look at it through the Memento Lens, which is gotten through the Sacrificial Offering quest chain, started by the shrine maiden in Konda Village. Until players have the Lens, they will not be able to pick up this buried treasure. Looking through the lens at the statue will open up the option to dig near the statue, and players will earn some quick loot for very little work.

Buried Inazuma Treasure Chests 2 and 3

The second and third treasure chests are located off of the southeastern coast of Narukami Island. It is immediately west of the Inazuma City proper.

The two buried chests are located very close to one another.

One is on the southernmost part of the beach.

The second is located under a tree near the western coastline of the island.

As soon as players walk over the correct spot, they will receive an option to “Dig” using the interact key. The treasure chests will then appear.

Buried Inazuma Treasure Chest 4

The fourth and final buried treasure chest in Genshin Impact‘s new 2.0 location is to the far west of Narukami. Players need to head to the northernmost island of those that makes up Fort Mumei to the west of Yashiori Island. Fort Mumei is located directly west of Fort Fujitou.

Players should look for a ruin of a round structure that looks a little like a giant, broken well. The center is filled with vines, but the very center will have a “Dig” prompt that will give players a buried treasure.

Genshin Impact is available for mobile, PC, PS4, and PS5.

