Genshin Impact 2.1 Leaks Weapons, Characters, and More – TechRaptor

Genshin Impact Version 2.0 has recently dropped, allowing travelers to explore the Inazuma region, but many players are already eager to hear information on the gacha game’s next big update, as Genshin Impact 2.1 leaks have emerged.

Various accounts, most notably @Genshin_Intel, @dimbreath, and @lumie_lumie have taken to Twitter today to reveal leaks for Version 2.1. The leaks include information on upcoming characters like the Raiden Shogun Baal, Sagonomiya Kokomi, and Kujou Sara, as well as various weapons, including a wieldable, air-dried tuna fish.

Version 2.1 is serving as the second part of Genshin Impact’s Inazuma update. While we don’t know much about the update beyond what was leaked today, if these leaks are to be believed, it’s safe to assume Genshin Impact fans have a lot of surprises coming their way.

Genshin Impact Weapon Leaks

Image Credits: @Genshin_Intel

Luxurious Sea-Lord is a 4-Star claymore that scales in ATK%. It provides a bonus to Elemental Burst DMG and also summons a “titanic tuna” that deals ATK AoE DMG. It is also a giant fish. The Elemental Burst as well as ATK% scaling make it a great weapon for Eula. It is also a giant fish and I want it really, really badly.

Image Credits: @Genshin_Intel

“The Catch” is a 4-Star polearm that scales in Energy Recharge. It also provides an additional bonus to Elemental Burst DMG and Elemental Burst CRIT. All of these make the weapon ideal for characters like Zhongli and Xiangling, who both rely on their Elemental Bursts for damage.

Image Credits: @Genshin_Intel

Fumetsu Gekka is a 5-Star catalyst that scales in HP%. It also provides a substantial Healing Bonus, which would be amazing for Kokomi and Barbara. Based on the weapon’s design, this weapon most likely belongs to Kokomi.

Image Credits: @Genshin_Intel

Grasscutter’s Light is a 5-Star polearm that scales with Energy Recharge. This weapon increases attack based on Energy Recharge, which will be amazing on burst DPS characters like Baal. The weapon belongs to the Raiden Shogun, Baal.

All of these weapons, while subject to change, stand to be very powerful. It might be good to start saving some Primogems up for the weapon banner.

Genshin Impact Character Namecards and Animation Leaks

Image Credits: @Genshin_Intel

This Namecard, “Raiden Shogun: Enlightenment,” belongs to the Raiden Shogun, Baal. It features the Electro sigil found across Inazuma as well as the Shogun’s hairpiece. The Namecard states: “Not simply Ei, and not merely the Raiden Shogun. Observe yourself also with one stormy eye, and you will someday reach a breakthrough.” Twitter user @OtakuMavie suggests that Ei is the Raiden Shogun’s real name.

Gameplay animations of the Raiden Shogun were uploaded to Twitter by @dimbreath. Interestingly enough, the Raiden Shogun wields a polearm up until she uses her Elemental Burst, in which she pulls out an Electro sword. The Raiden Shogun’s Constellations and Skills were also posted on Twitter.

Image Credits: @Genshin_Intel

Alternatively, Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Namecard, “The Deep,” features a school of fish under the ocean. The Namecard states: “All Watatsumi islanders know this tale: that deep beneath the waves lies their former home.”

The school of fish is a perfect representative of Sangonomiya Kokomi, as she has been revealed to “swim” through the air during her attacks. A video of her animations was leaked by @Genshin_Intel. Sangonomiya Kokomi can be seen walking on water in her animations.

Image Credits: @lumie_lumie

Finally, Kujou Sara’s Namecard, “Tengu.” The Namecard features the Tengu mask, which can also be found on Kujou Sara’s head. It states: “Kujou Sara may have forsaken the arrogant life of the tengu race, but she has never neglected their brilliance with the sword or supernatural might.” The wings that are visible on Kujou Sara’s back are also in the Namecard.

Kujou Sara’s mask, wings, and animations were leaked in a video by @lumie_lumie. While her attack animations aren’t present in the video, we know Kujou Sara uses a bow based on in-game cutscenes.

Genshin Impact 2.1 Release Date

According to @lumie_lumie, the Raiden Shogun and Kujou Sara will share a banner on September 1st. Meanwhile, Sangonomiya Kokomi will have a banner of her own on September 21st. These dates are subject to change, but based on Genshin Impact‘s banner release schedule, the information seems likely. Aloy, who will be added to Genshin Impact through a Horizon Zero Dawn crossover, will also be making her way to the game on September 1st during the Genshin Impact Version 2.1 update on PlayStation.

For more information on Genshin Impact leaks, follow TechRaptor.