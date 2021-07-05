Genesis unveils G80 Sport, global launch in Q3 – Times of India

SEOUL: Hyundai’s luxury affiliate Genesis on Monday unveiled the G80 Sport, which will be launched globally in the third quarter of 2021.

Several unique design features set the G80 Sport apart from base models. The car’s front end will feature an exclusive design unique to the G80 Sport, along with a radiator grille in dark glossy chrome.

The new model has a three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper that accents the intake grille alongside black bezels around the headlamps that highlight its sporty design.

G80 Sport models will also come with the exclusive 20-inch dark sputtering alloy wheels with their G-Matrix Pattern and two additional caliper colors offered in black and red.

The rear features a horizontal line that gives the G80 Sport a spacious look. Additionally, Genesis has adjusted the colour of the trunk lid molding too, while adding a new diffuser design to the reimagined bumper.

The G80 Sport will feature an exclusive new colour: ‘Cavendish Red.’ The name is inspired by a cliffside on the north coast of Prince Edward Island in Canada, while the colour was drawn from the area’s famous red cliffs.

Additionally, three exclusive colour options have been added for the interior, including black monotone with a choice between gray or red stitching, and Sevilla red.

Inside, the G80 Sport receives the Sport model specific three-spoke steering wheel with Rear Wheel Steering (RWS), maximizing driving stability. The dashboard garnish comes in three different designs including Sport-exclusive real aluminum, real carbon, and a diamond-patterned hybrid weaving pattern, which will debut for the first time ever in the G80 Sport.

Customers will also be able to choose new G80 Sport-exclusive seat quilting designs based on their choice of a diamond or V pattern.

