Genesis reveals new G80 Sport – HT Auto

Genesis introduced its G80 Sport, the upcoming trim to its popular midsize luxury sedan G80 lineup. Based on the existing G80 design, the new trim model will have a more athletic exterior design and will also have new interior and exterior features.

The G80 Sport also gets a new colour called ‘Cavendish Red’. The name of the colour takes inspiration from a cliffside on the north coast of Prince Edward Island in Canada. Its front end will feature a unique design along with a radiator grille. Its three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper will accent the intake grille. The black bezels around the headlamps add to its sporty design, says the luxury automaker.

Interior of the new model. (Genesis)

(Also read | Dubai Police adds this turbocharged luxury SUV to fleet of awesome patrol cars)

The car will have a three-spoke steering wheel. The dashboard will come in three different designs. These include a sport-exclusive real aluminium, real carbon, and a diamond-patterned hybrid weaving pattern which makes its debut with this new model. The customers will be able to choose from these given designs. The G80 Sport will come with three colour options that include black monotone where a customer can choose between grey or red stitching and Sevilla red.

(Also read | Hyundai to launch three Genesis EVs in Europe in 2021 including G80 and GV80)

The new trim will also have 20-inch dark alloy wheels with a G-Matrix pattern. The automaker also adds that the brand has adjusted the colour of the trunk lid molding and has also added a new diffuser design to create a better bumper design. It will have rear-wheel steering (RWS). The automaker informs that detailed specifications will be released when the vehicle gets launched in the third quarter of 2021.