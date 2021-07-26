Generous Animal Crossing Player Throws Sharks, Napoleonfish Back – Screen Rant

A very generous Animal Crossing: New Horizons player has shared a video of them releasing some of the game’s biggest fish. The game tasks players with catching fish to donate to their island’s aquarium within the Animal Crossing museum, and most players wouldn’t dream of releasing some of the rarest fish available. However, doing so does show off some animations fans may not have seen before.

Fully stocking Animal Crossing‘s museum and aquarium is quite a task, as it involves not only catching fish, but also collecting bugs, fossils, and paintings to complete all of the building’s wings. The museum’s curator Blathers will gladly accept donations of each of these items until the museum is complete. Finding everything requires a lot of patience due to the seasonal nature of fish and bugs, with many only available during specific months of the year. Some of Animal Crossing‘s rarest fish, such as the Napoleonfish, are not only scarce but also valuable, selling for thousands of Bells.

Animal Crossing player and Redditor FluffyCreativeSoul19’s video compiles footage of them releasing different large fish back into the wild, revealing cute and hilarious animations. Due to the value of the fish, most players who successfully reel them in after already adding them to their museum will likely sell them via Nook’s Cranny to secure themself some Bells. However, FluffyCreativeSoul19 shows that releasing huge fish such as the Great White Shark, Ocean Sunfish, and Arapaima, gives the illusion of them jumping from players’ pockets back into the water. The player’s character is dwarfed by the big fish, making the rarely-before-seen animations especially adorable. Click here to watch the video.

While the video is cute to watch, it’s best not to think about how much money the player has given up in order to create it. The user is shown releasing a number of sharks which can be sold for anywhere between 8000 and 15,000 Bells, while the Ocean Sunfish fetches 4000 Bells, and the Arapaima an eye-watering 10,000 Bells. Fishing is one of the best ways to make money in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, but it seems this generous player is more interested in the admirable act of freeing their fish rather than profiting from them.

Over a year from its launch, many Animal Crossing players have completed their museums and aquariums leaving little else for them to do. It’s hoped that the museum will expand in the future since previous Animal Crossing games have included additional museum features not yet seen in the latest addition to the series. Previous games in the longstanding franchise have included Brewster’s coffee shop, The Roost, which has appeared in the museum basement or as a standalone shop. New Horizon‘s missing Brewster has become a meme amongst fans, though players are hopeful for his return.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now on Nintendo Switch.

Source: FluffyCreativeSoul19/Reddit

