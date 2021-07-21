generator-fume-kills-four-family-members-in-kwara

The Ojomu family house of Sanmora, in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was thrown into mourning following the death of four members of the family killed by generator fume.

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that “The family of four slept with their generator on inside the house.”

Their lifeless bodies were discovered early Wednesday morning.

The head of the house, his two wives and one of his children, were found dead.

Two of the family members, bioreports gathered, who were found unconscious have been hospitalised, although in critical condition.