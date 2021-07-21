Home NEWS Generator fume kills four family members in Kwara
NEWSNews Africa

Generator fume kills four family members in Kwara

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
generator-fume-kills-four-family-members-in-kwara

The Ojomu family house of Sanmora, in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara State, was thrown into mourning following the death of four members of the family killed by generator fume.

A family source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that “The family of four slept with their generator on inside the house.”

Their lifeless bodies were discovered early Wednesday morning.

The head of the house, his two wives and one of his children, were found dead.

Two of the family members, bioreports gathered, who were found unconscious have been hospitalised, although in critical condition.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

How Ronaldinho paused Stamford Bridge – Ex-Chelsea star,...

Sunday Igboho: Pastor Adegboye issues stern warning to...

Police Bust Black Spots, Nab 103 Thugs, Recover...

Eid-el-Kabir: Buhari Gives N1million, Cows, Rice To NYSC...

Yoruba Nation Presents Case At 76th UN General...

Argentina creates an ID for nonbinary people

Harvey Weinstein, in a wheelchair, pleads not guilty...

WHO predicts more COVID-19 deaths by the end...

Nigeria Will Not Experience Civil War Again –...

EPL: Money Chelsea could make from Simeu transfer...

Leave a Reply