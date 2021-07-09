Home Business General Motors Rises, Carnival Gains as Stock Market Bounces Back – Barron’s
Stocks look set for a higher open Friday as bond yields bounce back from Thursday’s tumble.


S&P 500

futures have risen 0.5%, while

Dow Jones Industrial Average

futures have gained 260 points, or 0.8%, and

Nasdaq Composite

futures are little changed.

It’s a fairly quiet Friday morning. No earnings. No economic data. Just a chance for investors to digest Thursday’s Treasury-driven volatility. The yield on the 10-year note fell to near 1.25%, but has rallied sharply since then, and is up 0.046 percentage point to 1.334%. That’s helped boost cyclical stocks, which tend to do better when yields rise—if the increase is based on economic optimism.

“U.S. equity futures are rebounding with European shares this morning while bond yields are rising from multi-month lows as investors digest a volatile week amid economic uncertainty and renewed COVID-19 concerns,” writes The Sevens Report’s
Tom Essaye.

The Nasdaq, however, looks like it will open slightly lower on reports that President
Joe Biden
will sign an executive order that will target big tech companies. The stocks aren’t getting hit hard—but they’re not rising either.

Microsoft

(MSFT) has declined 0.2%, while

Facebook

has dipped 0.1%.

Here are more stocks moving in early Friday trading:


General Motors (GM)

has gained 3% after Wedbush initiated the stock at Outperform citing its electric vehicle ‘renaissance.’


Carnival (CCL)

has risen 2.8% as it bounces back from Thursday’s coronavirus-related decline.


Costco Wholesale

(COST) has advanced 1% after reporting June sales of $18.92 billion.  


Discover Financial Services

(DFS) has risen 1.6% after getting assumed with a Buy from Neutral at Citi.


Deutsche Bank

(DB) has gained 2.9% after getting upgraded to Sector Perform from Underperform at RBC Capital.

Write to Ben Levisohn at ben.levisohn@barrons.com

