Home POLITICS Gender wage gap narrowed to 1% in Biden White House
POLITICS

Gender wage gap narrowed to 1% in Biden White House

by Bioreports
written by Bioreports
gender-wage-gap-narrowed-to-1%-in-biden-white-house

WASHINGTON — Women working in the White House under President Joe Biden earn 99 cents for every $1 earned by male employees, according to an annual report released by the Executive Office of the President, a gap significantly narrower than under bothprevious administrations and the national average.

Nationally, women currently earn an average of 80 cents for every dollar a man earns.

The administration cited the adoption of a pay band salary structure as the “best practice for helping to achieve pay equity,” according to the White House. The structure guarantees a set salary according to band level regardless of gender or race.

The average salary for a woman in the Biden administration is $93,752 and $94,639 for a man, a difference of about 1%, the White House reported. Approximately 60% of White House staff are female. That’s comparable to the average rate of women (56.2%) who participated in the labor force in 2020, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.

President Donald Trump’s administration reported a 37% gender pay gap during his first year in office, compared to 16% during President Barack Obama’s first year.

The Biden administration is also historically diverse, according to the State Department. Members of racially and ethnically diverse communities make up approximately 44% of the 560 political appointees to the White House. Slightly under 40% of the U.S. population are part of diverse communities, per the fact sheet. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported 38.4% of diverse populations are represented in the labor force.

Since 1995, the White House has been required to report the salary and title of every employee to Congress.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Women earn 99 cents for every dollar earned by men Biden White House

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Migrant kids play, watch TV in what US...

Biden celebrates new citizens as U.S. launches naturalization...

Kamala Harris isn’t getting any honeymoon, and some...

Sen. Ted Cruz Calls Joe Biden ‘Jimmy Carter...

Biden nominates Amy Gutmann as U.S. ambassador to...

EXPLAINER: How California could recall its governor

Biden picks Penn president for Germany ambassador

Bragg looks likely to win Manhattan prosecutor race...

New US LGBTQ-rights envoy sees reasons for hope...

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards signs abortion pill...

Leave a Reply