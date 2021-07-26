Geeta Basra shares glimpse of baby boy, name him Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. Here’s what it means – Hindustan Times

Actor Geeta Basra on Monday revealed the name of her newborn son. Taking to Instagram, Geeta shared a picture of their second child along with their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. She and her husband cricketer Harbhajan Singh have named him Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. They welcomed the baby boy on July 10.

Jovan is a male name of Slavic origin that means God Is Gracious, as per baby name site Baby Names. The meaning of Veer is courageous.

In the picture, Hinaya Heer Plaha is seen sitting with her brother on her lap as she kisses his forehead. While Hinaya is facing the camera, the baby’s face is hidden. She is seen wearing a light pink dress with her hair partly tied back. The baby is wrapped in a towel. They pose against a bokeh background.

Sharing the photo, Geeta Basra captioned it, “Introducing HEER ka VEER..Jovan Veer Singh Plaha (camera emoji) @falgunikharwaphotography.” Geeta tied the knot with Harbhajan Singh on October 29, 2015, at his native place in Jalandhar, Punjab. Hinaya was born in July 2016.

After the couple welcomed their second baby, Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy. shukar aa Tera maalka.”

He also shared a statement that read, “A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support.”

Later, Geeta had also shared a video clip in which a white onesie was seen in a crib. The words ‘Born in 2021, Baby Plaha’ were written on it. A blanket with ‘Baby Plaha’ monogrammed on it and a teddy bear was also seen inside the crib.

The couple had started dating after Geeta entered the film industry. She had made her debut in 2006 with Dil Diya Hai opposite Emraan Hashmi.