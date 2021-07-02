Gears of War dev The Coalition to show Unreal Engine 5 tech demo at GDC later this month – VG247

By Sherif Saed



The Coalition’s next project may be a couple of years away, but we’ll be seeing something from the team soon.

Gears of War studio, The Coalition, has revealed that it’s going to be bringing something special to this year’s GDC. The team has created an Unreal Engine 5 demo called Alpha Point, which it will be showing to attendees at the development conference.

The Unreal Engine 5 demo was created so the developer can “evaluate” the engine, and it will be running on Xbox Series X. In particular, the Alpha Point demo will make use of UE5’s Nanite assets and Lumen real-time lighting.

“Performance and memory observations will be covered for Xbox Series X and S, as well as VFX, Blueprint, material setup, Temporal Super Resolution, and Virtual Texture findings,” the session’s description explains.

The Coalition will also demonstrate how it’s integrating the recently-revealed Unreal Engine MetaHumans character creation suite into the demo.

The one-hour session will take place Tuesday, July 20, and it’s available to holders of the All Access Pass, Core Pass, Summits Pass, Expo Pass, Audio Pass, and Independent Games Summit Pass.

While this may not exactly bring us a first look at the studio’s next game, The Coalition recently announced switching to Unreal Engine 5. The team currently has multiple projects in the works, so some of those learnings will undoubtedly find their way into The Coalition’s future games.