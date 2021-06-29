GE Lighting, a Savant company Releases New CYNC™, Powered by Savant Mobile App, Indoor Smart Camera, and Outdoor Smart Plug to Further Expand Its Whole Home Smart Portfolio – Business Wire

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–GE Lighting, a Savant company is pleased to release its new mobile CYNC app, CYNC Indoor Smart Camera, and CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug as unveiled at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). The new offerings are now available nationwide to give consumers even more smart home solutions for the indoors and outdoors to create a whole home connected experience.

Existing C by GE products, GE Lighting’s previous name for its smart home product line, will officially transition to CYNC branding over the coming months and are fully supported and work with the CYNC app and new CYNC products.

Introducing the New CYNC, Powered by Savant Mobile App

The new CYNC, powered by Savant app is a revolutionary platform that includes enhanced personalization and seamless control of all past and present C by GE products, as well as present and future CYNC products. The app creates a more user-friendly and customizable experience that enhances comfort, control, confidence and convenience.

It includes functionalities from Savant’s award-winning Pro technology such as the patented TrueImage™ feature that gives consumers the ability to preview color and brightness changes using a photo of their room in the app. The app controls the entire CYNC network to create whole home automation – inside and out.

The app is available for free and downloadable on the Apple Store and Google Play. It works with versions iOS 14 and up, or Android 8 and up. Current C by GE app users received an update to the CYNC app via a push to their devices.

CYNC Goes Outside With Outdoor Smart Plug

The CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug allows consumers to independently control two outlets from the CYNC app or with your voice and Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Perfect for easily managing holiday lights, pathway lights, fountains, pools and more from the comfort of inside the home. Weather resistant, it includes both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, making it the perfect solution for plugging in patio lights and outdoor speakers to unlock the perfect backyard oasis.

The Outdoor Smart Plug carries an MSRP of $29.99 and is available at Amazon.com, BestBuy.com, Lowes.com (and coming soon to Target).

CYNC Launches New Indoor Camera

The CYNC Indoor Smart Camera brings brilliant picture and security to homes, and most importantly puts consumer data privacy first. Unlike some other connected cameras, it offers a privacy shutter for peace of mind – a cover that surrounds the front lens, slides upwards and locks in place to physically cover the lens and turn off the audio when consumers want the Camera shut off.

The Camera also features a micro SD card port that allows consumers the option to save their data to the card, instead of the cloud, for enhanced data privacy and security. A subscription cloud service, called Cam CYNC™, gives consumers access to data anywhere easily and costs $3/month or $30/year per camera.

The Indoor Smart Camera carries an MSRP of $69.99 and is available at Amazon.com, BestBuy.com and Lowes.com.

CYNC Indoor Smart Home Products Coming Soon

This summer, GE Lighting, a Savant company will also roll out its new CYNC Fan Speed Smart Switch to further expand its line of smart switches for every application in the home. The product allows for simple control of ceiling fans and provides the ability to control a fan from the CYNC app anywhere inside or outside the home, without the need for a hub. The CYNC Fan Speed Smart Switch can be scheduled to come on/off at specific times, features four fan speeds for dialed-in comfort, and can be grouped with other CYNC/C by GE devices for additional room control.

