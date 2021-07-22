GCR Affirms Coronation MB’s National Scale Long and Short-term Issuer Ratings; Outlook Stable – Proshare Nigeria Limited

GCR Ratings (“GCR”) has affirmed Coronation Merchant Bank Limited’s

national scale long-term and short-term ratings of A- (NG) and

A2 (NG) respectively, with a Stable Outlook.

Rated

Entity Rating

class Rating

scale Rating Outlook Coronation

Merchant Bank Limited Long

Term issuer National A- (NG) Stable Short

Term issuer National A2 (NG)

The ratings of Coronation Merchant Bank Limited

(“Coronation MB” or “the bank”) reflect its adequate funding and liquidity

position, and sound asset quality metrics, as evidenced by the nil

non-performing loans (“NPL”) since inception to date. However, these strengths

are partly offset by the bank’s modest competitive position, significant loan

book concentration and heavy reliance on wholesale funding from financial

institutions.

Coronation MB is a strong player within the Nigerian

merchant banking subsector based on its product/service delivery, loan

portfolio and deposit mobilisation capacity relative to peers. Leveraging its

long track record (having previously operated as a discount house for over two

decades) and partnerships, the bank ensures consistent enhancement of its

operational scale, particularly within the trade finance space. Reflective of

its relatively small customer base and the trends across the merchant banking

subsector, elevated concentration risk is perceived, with the twenty largest

obligors and depositors constituting 85.0% and 75.4% of gross loans and customer

deposits respectively at FY20. Also, the bank evidenced moderate market share

within the Nigerian banking industry in terms of total assets, customer

deposits, and loan portfolio, which are estimated at 0.8%, 0.7% and 0.7%

respectively at FY20. Management & Governance is a neutral ratings factor.

Capitalisation is assessed at an intermediate level.

The GCR computed capital ratio registered at 17.6% at FY20 (FY19: 19.8%) and

expected to moderate to 16%-17% range over the next 12-18 month in view of the

outpacing growth in risk weighted assets vis-Ã -vis internal capital generation.

Earnings quality is considered ratings negative, reflected by revenue stability

risk characterised by high source concentration and a material exposure to

market sensitive income, which constituted a sizeable 42.5% of total operating

revenue in FY20 (FY19: 41.3%).

Risk position is sound and a key ratings strength,

underpinned by the bank’s nil NPL since inception to date and moderate credit

losses of 0.2% at FY20, which broadly compared favourably with the industry

average of about 3%. Initial assessments of the potential impact of the

COVID-19 pandemic indicated that the bank will not be immune to the sector-wide

challenges, which include asset quality concerns and slower loan repayments.

However, this impact has thus far remained minimal, with the bank making no

recourse to regulatory forbearance during the period. That said, we expect NPL

and credit losses to remain at similar strong range over the rating horizon on

the back of sustenance of stringent underwriting criteria and the macroeconomic

environment recoveries. Conversely, the loan book is considered highly

concentrated, with the top twenty obligors accounting for 85% of the loan book

at FY20. While this is a rating constraining factor and typical of merchant

banks in Nigeria, management expects this concentration to moderate somewhat

over the short to medium term on account of the recent sectoral coverage

expansion. GCR is also cognisant of the bank’s significant exposures to market

risk considering the substantial market sensitive income realised in FY20.

Coronation MB’s funding base is considered adequate,

predominantly bolstered by the debut N25bn subordinated unsecured bonds issued

during 2020, as well as its improved deposit mobilisation capacity. As a

result, the GCR long term funding ratio and stable funding ratio was robust at

80.8% and 73.1% respectively at FY20. While cognisance is taken of the sizeable

(41.3%) growth in customer deposits in FY20, concentration risk is evident,

with the top twenty depositors accounting for 75.4% of the deposit book, the

bulk of which were from financial institutions. Positively, liquidity position

is solid, with the GCR liquid asset covering wholesale funding and customer

deposits by 3.9x and 53.1% respectively at FY20.

The stable outlook reflects GCR’s expectation that

Coronation MB’s asset quality metrics would remain sound despite the strains in

the operating environment, albeit with the loan portfolio concentration by

obligor remaining high. GCR calculated capital ratio is anticipated to moderate

to 16-17% range over the next 12-18 month given our expectation that the

outpacing growth in risk-weighted assets vis-Ã -vis internal capital generation

will continue to weigh down capitalisation metrics. However, GCR will

positively consider a material improvement in core earnings over the rating

horizon. While we anticipate liquidity to remain sound, diversification of

the deposit book with a better mix of non-financial institution clients would

be positively considered.

The ratings could be upgraded if Coronation MB

materially improves its core earnings and achieves a core capital ratio above

20% on a sustainable basis, while also maintaining sound asset quality metrics.

In addition, GCR would positively consider a well-diversified loan portfolio

and funding base. Conversely, a downward rating movement could be triggered by

a material deterioration in GCR computed capital ratio to below 15% range,

asset quality pressures and increase reliance on wholesale funding from

financial institutions.

Related News



