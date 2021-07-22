GCR Affirms Coronation MB’s National Scale Long and Short-term Issuer Ratings; Outlook Stable – Proshare Nigeria Limited

GCR Ratings (“GCR”) has affirmed Coronation Merchant Bank Limited’s
national scale long-term and short-term ratings of A-(NG) and
A2(NG) respectively, with a Stable Outlook.
|
Rated
|
Rating
|
Rating
|
Rating
|
Outlook
|
Coronation
|
Long
|
National
|
A-(NG)
|
Stable
|
Short
|
National
|
A2(NG)
The ratings of Coronation Merchant Bank Limited
(“Coronation MB” or “the bank”) reflect its adequate funding and liquidity
position, and sound asset quality metrics, as evidenced by the nil
non-performing loans (“NPL”) since inception to date. However, these strengths
are partly offset by the bank’s modest competitive position, significant loan
book concentration and heavy reliance on wholesale funding from financial
institutions.
Coronation MB is a strong player within the Nigerian
merchant banking subsector based on its product/service delivery, loan
portfolio and deposit mobilisation capacity relative to peers. Leveraging its
long track record (having previously operated as a discount house for over two
decades) and partnerships, the bank ensures consistent enhancement of its
operational scale, particularly within the trade finance space. Reflective of
its relatively small customer base and the trends across the merchant banking
subsector, elevated concentration risk is perceived, with the twenty largest
obligors and depositors constituting 85.0% and 75.4% of gross loans and customer
deposits respectively at FY20. Also, the bank evidenced moderate market share
within the Nigerian banking industry in terms of total assets, customer
deposits, and loan portfolio, which are estimated at 0.8%, 0.7% and 0.7%
respectively at FY20. Management & Governance is a neutral ratings factor.
Capitalisation is assessed at an intermediate level.
The GCR computed capital ratio registered at 17.6% at FY20 (FY19: 19.8%) and
expected to moderate to 16%-17% range over the next 12-18 month in view of the
outpacing growth in risk weighted assets vis-Ã -vis internal capital generation.
Earnings quality is considered ratings negative, reflected by revenue stability
risk characterised by high source concentration and a material exposure to
market sensitive income, which constituted a sizeable 42.5% of total operating
revenue in FY20 (FY19: 41.3%).
Risk position is sound and a key ratings strength,
underpinned by the bank’s nil NPL since inception to date and moderate credit
losses of 0.2% at FY20, which broadly compared favourably with the industry
average of about 3%. Initial assessments of the potential impact of the
COVID-19 pandemic indicated that the bank will not be immune to the sector-wide
challenges, which include asset quality concerns and slower loan repayments.
However, this impact has thus far remained minimal, with the bank making no
recourse to regulatory forbearance during the period. That said, we expect NPL
and credit losses to remain at similar strong range over the rating horizon on
the back of sustenance of stringent underwriting criteria and the macroeconomic
environment recoveries. Conversely, the loan book is considered highly
concentrated, with the top twenty obligors accounting for 85% of the loan book
at FY20. While this is a rating constraining factor and typical of merchant
banks in Nigeria, management expects this concentration to moderate somewhat
over the short to medium term on account of the recent sectoral coverage
expansion. GCR is also cognisant of the bank’s significant exposures to market
risk considering the substantial market sensitive income realised in FY20.
Coronation MB’s funding base is considered adequate,
predominantly bolstered by the debut N25bn subordinated unsecured bonds issued
during 2020, as well as its improved deposit mobilisation capacity. As a
result, the GCR long term funding ratio and stable funding ratio was robust at
80.8% and 73.1% respectively at FY20. While cognisance is taken of the sizeable
(41.3%) growth in customer deposits in FY20, concentration risk is evident,
with the top twenty depositors accounting for 75.4% of the deposit book, the
bulk of which were from financial institutions. Positively, liquidity position
is solid, with the GCR liquid asset covering wholesale funding and customer
deposits by 3.9x and 53.1% respectively at FY20.
The stable outlook reflects GCR’s expectation that
Coronation MB’s asset quality metrics would remain sound despite the strains in
the operating environment, albeit with the loan portfolio concentration by
obligor remaining high. GCR calculated capital ratio is anticipated to moderate
to 16-17% range over the next 12-18 month given our expectation that the
outpacing growth in risk-weighted assets vis-Ã -vis internal capital generation
will continue to weigh down capitalisation metrics. However, GCR will
positively consider a material improvement in core earnings over the rating
horizon. While we anticipate liquidity to remain sound, diversification of
the deposit book with a better mix of non-financial institution clients would
be positively considered.
The ratings could be upgraded if Coronation MB
materially improves its core earnings and achieves a core capital ratio above
20% on a sustainable basis, while also maintaining sound asset quality metrics.
In addition, GCR would positively consider a well-diversified loan portfolio
and funding base. Conversely, a downward rating movement could be triggered by
a material deterioration in GCR computed capital ratio to below 15% range,
asset quality pressures and increase reliance on wholesale funding from
financial institutions.
Related News
- Coronation Merchant Bank Lists N25bn Bond on NGX
- Fitch Rates Coronation Merchant
Bank Limited at ”B-”; Outlook Negative
- FMDQ Exchange Admits Coronation
Merchant Bank Limited’s Commercial Papers on its Platform
- Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Paper Issuance
Series XV and XVI Now Open
- Fitch Rates Coronation Merchant Bank Limited at
”B-”; Outlook Negative
- Coronation Merchant Bank launches Mobile Banking App
- Coronation Merchant Bank Organizes Forum to discuss
the Impact of COVID-19 and declining Oil Prices
- Coronation Merchant Bank Holds Virtual AGM, Appoints
Substantive MD
- IFC Partners with Coronation Merchant Bank to Boost
Trade Finance in Nigeria
- Coronation Merchant Bank Appointed Customs Revenue
Collecting Bank by the Nigeria Customs Service
- Coronation Merchant Bank Commercial Paper Issuance
Series V and VI Now Open
- Coronation Merchant Bank to Focus on Helping to
Bridge Nigeria’s Infrastructure Gap – Abu Jimoh
- Coronation Merchant Bank Group records 46% growth in
Non-Interest Earnings for 2018 FY
- Coronation Merchant Bank Inaugurates Banking &
Finance Academy