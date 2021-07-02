Gboleru Rulling House Next In Line To Produce Akirun – Elder

An elder in Gboleru Ruling House in Ikirun, Ifelodun Local Government of the State of Osun, Mr Gboyega Olatunji, has said that the ruling house is unaguably the next in line to produce the next Akinrun of Ikirun.

According to Olatunji, it will be unjust and consequential, not to consider candidate of the ruling house to fill the vacant Akinrun stool.

Olatunji stated this on Friday at a press conference he jointly addressed with the Youth Leader of the ruling house, Mudasiru Olatunji, in Osogbo.

He noted that the Gboleru Ruling House has many competent princes, among who is Prince Tajudeen Adesegun, who he described as the best of all.

Olatunji said: “According to the Ikirun District Chieftaincy Declaration and Gazette of 1959, approved in 1960, re-registered in 1970, which were done during the reign of Late Oba Lawani Adeyemi, and its subsequent versions, especially the Gazette of 1980 signed by late Chief Bola Ige, the former governor of old Oyo State, there are three ruling houses in Ikirun land. They are Obaara, Adedeji and Gboleru.

“Oba Lawani Adeyemi Oyejola who hailed fom the Obaara ruling house, ruled between 1945 – 1989 after which late Oba Olayiwola Adedeji II, came to the throne from 1991–2021.

“It is therefore crystal clear that Gboleru Ruling House is the next in line to produce the next Akinrun of Ikirun.”

Presenting Adesegun as the ‘most competent’ candidate from the ruling house, Olatunji said his emergence as the next Akinrun will no doubt being fortune and economic prosperity to Ikirun.

He said: “Gboleru ruling house is blessed with many competent professionals of pedigree who are well exposed both locally and internationally to bring the needed development to the town. One of the very prominent among them is Prince Tajudeen Adesegun Adejumo Gboleru, a business analyst, project coordinator and business owner who has spent the last 20 years solving complex cusiness problems and fuelling multimillion-dollar revenue growth.

“Tajudeen Adesegun Gboleru, CEO, Managing Director SDA GBOLERU FARMS NIGERIA LTD, Ikirun, Osun State, Nigeria; owner, managing director and CEO of GEORGIA ONE FINANCIAL MORTGAGE LLC 1994 – 2000, as well as Founder/The Mortgage Centre Canada Choice Financial Inc. Toronto, his decision to become the next Akinrun is basically to improve the overall environment of the city and its environs and providing new homes and infrastructure and an improved local environment that will provide support for local businesses; Improving the overall environment of Ikirun and environs by supporting businesses and enterprise, enhancing the public realm, and a more sustainable mix of new homes; regenerating Ikirun Core area to provide improved quality and quantity of commercial, residential and leisure uses in an attractive setting; supporting local community life through education and employment opportunities, cultural and sporting assets, community services, healthcare, recreational activities and other infrastructure that meets local needs.

“He has the passion of making Ikirun an easy place to get to and around by walking, cycling, public transport and road; reducing the impacts of flooding, waste disposal, travel congestion, energy costs and utilities infrastructure; to promote rehabilitation and preservation of buildings, and improvement of places of local, architectural, cultural or historical interest.”

Olatunji therefore call on stakeholders which includes the kingmakers and the Ikirun elders to caution those who are instigating unholy process of installing a new king.

He called the Adedeji and Obaara ruling houses to support the peaceful selection by cooperating with the Gboleru ruling house for the good of the land.

“The Gboleru Ruling House believes that the next Akinrun should be a man who is tested in all ramifications and has a structured plan and vision to develop Ikirun.

“The family also implores the Government of State of Osun to direct kingmakers to do the needful by ensuring peaceful ascension of the new monarch to put the town on the path of progress and development.